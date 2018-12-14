Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

CABINET RESHUFFLE: After all what has happened, it’s now clear that some ministries are being messed up and President Mnangagwa has to take action. A reshuffle is coming and those messing up your days are numbered. — Hon. Energy Mutodi (MP) (@energymutodi) December 18, 2018

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will soon effect a cabinet reshuffle that will see a number of ministers losing their posts, a senior government official has revealed.Posting on micro-blogging site Twitter on Tuesday, Deputy minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting services Energy Mutodi said, "After all what has happened, it's now clear that some ministries are being messed up and President Mnangagwa has to take action. A reshuffle is coming and those messing up your days are numbered."On Monday we reported that there are -plans to retire minister of foreign affairs Sibusiso Busi Moyo from government position to replace Obert Mpofu who is retiring from active politics.Another change which sources in the Officer of the President cited was that Minister Monica Mutsvangwa might be redeployed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Mutodi elevated as substantive minister of information.