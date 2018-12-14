Supa Mandiwanzira trial postponed again

News / National

by Staff reporter

The trial for former Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security Supa Mandiwanzira, who is facing charges of criminal abuse of office, has once more been postponed to this Friday after Mandiwanzira applied for further particulars to prove the state's allegations.Mandiwanzira through Advocate Brian Hungwe has requested proof that he has shares in Nightangle, a company which he is accused of owning and which was involved in fleecing NetOne for consultation services through Megawatt.He additionally requested for State Procurement Board authorisation documents and correspondences between NetOne and RBZ and tender documents relating to the Huawei deal, among other documents.