Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

DStv opens up channels for the festive season

by Channel24
1 min ago | Views
DStv is giving lower-tiered subscribers an early Christmas gift by opening up some of the premium channels during the end-of-year and beginning-of-2019 festive period.

From Tuesday, 18 December until Friday, 4 January 2019, SuperSport 1 (DStv 201) is being made available to DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Family, and DStv Access subscribers.

From 3 to 21 January 2019 Viacom International Media Networks Africa's (VIMN Africa) Nickelodeon (DStv 305) and Nick Junior (DStv 307), as well as BBC Studios Africa's CBeebies (DStv 306) will be made available to DStv Compact subscribers.

Disney Channel (DStv 303) and Disney Junior (DStv 309) will be made available to DStv Family subscribers between 3 and 21 January 2019.

HD UPGRADE

Meanwhile MultiChoice is switching Turner Broadcasting's Cartoon Network (DStv 301) and its recently-rebranded movie channel TNT (DStv 137) both to high definition (HD) from Tuesday, 18 December on DStv in South Africa and across sub-Saharan Africa.

MultiChoice says the upgrade of Cartoon Network and TNT to HD "is a direct response to the needs of African audiences, ensuring a truly immersive viewing experience".

Guillaume Coffin, vice-president and head of commercial and business development for Turner France and Africa, said: "The addition of our new HD channels speaks to our commitment to provide our viewers with the best available content on the best available platform, highlighting our drive to continuously innovate.

"African fans remain our top priority and we look forward to seeing their response following the shift to HD."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Channel24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teachers' Union to #Shutdown Mthuli Ncube office

8 mins ago | 33 Views

2018: A year of progress!

15 mins ago | 33 Views

India successful growing Medical tourism, Africa can adopt the concept?

27 mins ago | 29 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira trial postponed again

34 mins ago | 65 Views

Cassava debuts on ZSE

36 mins ago | 61 Views

Tips_for designing customised jerseys

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Zimpapers editorial change scam exposed

1 hr ago | 497 Views

'New dispensation': Cosmetic democracy

1 hr ago | 498 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet

2 hrs ago | 1918 Views

PHOTOS: War vets demonstrate against Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 3997 Views

War vets, stop milking an already dying cow

2 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Finance Minister - its you who caused this nonsense

2 hrs ago | 2862 Views

Fortune Charumbira in delirium about Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 967 Views

Chamisa ally gets top Herald post

3 hrs ago | 4195 Views

WATCH: Greyhound takes 40 hours from SA to Zim

3 hrs ago | 4902 Views

The Rhodes Trust announces Historic Class of 101 new Rhodes Scholars

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Mutsvangwa pushes for Transitional Authority?

3 hrs ago | 5002 Views

Manchester United fires Jose Mourinho

3 hrs ago | 1592 Views

'Zimbabwe needs dialogue' argue Muleya - only dialogue with ED and Chamisa is 'Step down, now!'

3 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Mnangagwa meets teachers

4 hrs ago | 1846 Views

On the recent national budget

4 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa's mature politics

5 hrs ago | 3021 Views

Discounts for bills paid in forex

6 hrs ago | 1778 Views

De Beers snubs Zimbabwe invitation to mine diamonds in Marange

6 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Zimbabwe Airways loses second plane over delayed payments

6 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Mnangagwa clean-up declaration

6 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Magistrate exposed on Mphoko matter?

6 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Mnangagwa to meet teachers

7 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Zimra reminds its clients

7 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 2883 Views

Kombi driver hits pedestrian, dumps body in the bush

7 hrs ago | 2644 Views

Hope for Musona

7 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Bosso vice-captain linked with Caps United, Ngezi

7 hrs ago | 660 Views

Chamisa sues council over assault

7 hrs ago | 947 Views

Chamisa clause debate a sideshow:, says Mwonzora

7 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Gaddafi son refuses deportation from Zimbabwe to Libya

7 hrs ago | 1587 Views

US based author releases book on Gukurahundi

7 hrs ago | 640 Views

Green bombers poser for Mthuli Ncube

7 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft prosecutor in bribery storm

7 hrs ago | 687 Views

Caesar Zvayi removed as Editor in a major editorial shake-up at Zimpapers

7 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Zanu-PF resolves to block MDC Alliance MPs

7 hrs ago | 995 Views

Dembare challenge Epoupa Fifa ruling

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chiyangwa lies that he wants to concentrate on MP post

7 hrs ago | 745 Views

Ex-MP 'denied' sex, rights seeks divorce

8 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Corpse dumped at 'killer's' homestead

8 hrs ago | 752 Views

Cosafa president humiliated in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 599 Views

Mthuli Ncube begs doctors to end strike

8 hrs ago | 644 Views

Unloved Chiyangwa remains Cosafa leader

8 hrs ago | 544 Views

Lawyer wins $20 000 suit for wrongful arrest

8 hrs ago | 465 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days