1 August killings report to be released today
The governement has announced that the much-awaited report of the post-election violence that rocked Harare on 1 August will be released today after the cabinet meeting.
Addressing ZANU PF delegates over the weekend President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that he has received the report from the Kgalema Motlanthe led commission and would be releasing it this week.
President @edmnangagwa will release the #MothlanteCommission Report after today's Cabinet meeting. All media are invited. @HeraldZimbabwe @SundayMailZim @SundayNewsZimba @NewsDayZimbabwe @DailyNewsZim @FingazLive @263Chat @OpenParlyZw @bustoptv @harare_post @BusinessTimesZW— Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) December 18, 2018
Source - Byo24News