Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

1 August killings report to be released today

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
The governement has announced that the much-awaited report of the post-election violence that rocked Harare on 1 August will be  released today after the cabinet meeting.  
 
Addressing ZANU PF delegates over the weekend President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that he has received the report from the Kgalema Motlanthe led commission and would be releasing it this week.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police arrest teachers again

21 mins ago | 29 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa releases 1 August killings report

37 mins ago | 328 Views

Jose Mourinho cried

3 hrs ago | 2086 Views

DStv opens up channels for the festive season

3 hrs ago | 1965 Views

Teachers' Union to #Shutdown Mthuli Ncube office

3 hrs ago | 1721 Views

2018: A year of progress!

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

India successful growing Medical tourism, Africa can adopt the concept?

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira trial postponed again

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Cassava debuts on ZSE

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Tips_for designing customised jerseys

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimpapers editorial change scam exposed

4 hrs ago | 1790 Views

'New dispensation': Cosmetic democracy

4 hrs ago | 810 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet

4 hrs ago | 3744 Views

PHOTOS: War vets demonstrate against Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 7671 Views

War vets, stop milking an already dying cow

5 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Finance Minister - its you who caused this nonsense

5 hrs ago | 4439 Views

Fortune Charumbira in delirium about Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Chamisa ally gets top Herald post

5 hrs ago | 6452 Views

WATCH: Greyhound takes 40 hours from SA to Zim

6 hrs ago | 7224 Views

The Rhodes Trust announces Historic Class of 101 new Rhodes Scholars

6 hrs ago | 730 Views

Mutsvangwa pushes for Transitional Authority?

6 hrs ago | 6792 Views

Manchester United fires Jose Mourinho

6 hrs ago | 1898 Views

'Zimbabwe needs dialogue' argue Muleya - only dialogue with ED and Chamisa is 'Step down, now!'

6 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Mnangagwa meets teachers

6 hrs ago | 2224 Views

On the recent national budget

7 hrs ago | 464 Views

Mnangagwa's mature politics

8 hrs ago | 3362 Views

Discounts for bills paid in forex

8 hrs ago | 1999 Views

De Beers snubs Zimbabwe invitation to mine diamonds in Marange

8 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Zimbabwe Airways loses second plane over delayed payments

8 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Mnangagwa clean-up declaration

9 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Magistrate exposed on Mphoko matter?

9 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Mnangagwa to meet teachers

9 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Zimra reminds its clients

9 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 3092 Views

Kombi driver hits pedestrian, dumps body in the bush

10 hrs ago | 2930 Views

Hope for Musona

10 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Bosso vice-captain linked with Caps United, Ngezi

10 hrs ago | 717 Views

Chamisa sues council over assault

10 hrs ago | 994 Views

Chamisa clause debate a sideshow:, says Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Gaddafi son refuses deportation from Zimbabwe to Libya

10 hrs ago | 1718 Views

US based author releases book on Gukurahundi

10 hrs ago | 688 Views

Green bombers poser for Mthuli Ncube

10 hrs ago | 2359 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft prosecutor in bribery storm

10 hrs ago | 726 Views

Caesar Zvayi removed as Editor in a major editorial shake-up at Zimpapers

10 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Zanu-PF resolves to block MDC Alliance MPs

10 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Dembare challenge Epoupa Fifa ruling

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

Chiyangwa lies that he wants to concentrate on MP post

10 hrs ago | 854 Views

Ex-MP 'denied' sex, rights seeks divorce

10 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Corpse dumped at 'killer's' homestead

10 hrs ago | 842 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days