Police arrest teachers again
Amalgamated Teachers Uninion of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) members have been arrested again on Tuesday after being released on Monday when the state refused to press charges against them.
Nine members of the association were arrested and released on over the weekend.
Commenting on the second arrest Human Rights lawyer Douglas Coltart said, "This regime is unbelievable! ARTUZ teachers have been arrested again on their #MarchToHarare! On Monday the State admitted the charges were baseless and dropped after they'd been arrested by Macheke police on Saturday. Now they've been arrested by again by Ruwa police."
The state had declined to prosecute nine members of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), who were arrested on Saturday while marching from Mutare to Harare.
The teachers, who were arrested in Macheke on Saturday and released into the custody of their lawyers on the same day, were expected to appear in court facing charges of having failed to notify the police and criminal nuisance.
However, the state led by area public prosecutor, Mr John Hama declined to prosecute after the union produced a letter date stamped by the office of the Officer Commanding Police Mashonaland East province and notifying them of the march.
Source - Byo24News