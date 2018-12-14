Zimra moves to decongest borders

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has assured the nation that it has put enough mechanisms to decongest borders during the festive season when human and vehicle traffic volume will be at its peak.In line with the government's pursuit to ease doing business in the country, ZIMRA is employing online services through their automated system for customs data (ASYCUDA) for tourists and citizens residing in neighboring countries to access temporary import permits for their vehicles while still at their bases to reduce time spent at ports of entries.According to immigration statistics as of yesterday, 31 000 people passed through the Beitbridge border post."During off peak periods, 12 000 people enter the port daily, while 20 000 people pass through daily during peak hours like holidays and festive seasons," ZIMRA Commissioner General, Ms Faith Mazani said.Besides the provision of online services to facilitate smooth movement of goods and services, ZIMRA has also increased the number of manpower at borders to decisively deal with the anticipated increase of movement of goods and persons.