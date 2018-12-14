Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Motlanthe commision nails soldiers; police

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
The Kgalema Motlanthe led commission of inquiry into the August 1 post-election killings has fingered police the military and police as the culprits behind the murder of six civilians during the altercation between the security forces and the protestors.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday President Emmerson Mnangagwa said, "The commission concluded that the use of live ammunition was unjustified and not proportionate to actions of the protestors. The use of sjamboks and gun butts was also found to be disproportionate force by the commission.
President Mnangagwa said on top of the six people who died, thirty-five more were injured.

"The total number of people who died were six and those injured were  35. The commission concluded that the those who died and those injured were victims of guns fired by the police and the soldiers."

The Motlanthe commission further recommended that the governement must establish a fund to assist the dependants of the deceased if there are minors.
The Commission findings are in sharp contrast with former MDC Spokesman and Leader of an NGO called Free & Fair Foundation Gabriel Chaibva who sensationally claimed that MDC  youths had a pistol and  since they did not know how to use it, 2 of the youths then accidentally shot each other and they died during the 1 August political killings.

Testifying in front of the Kgalema Motlantle commission of inquiry Chaibva said , "My informant told me that they saw  some MDC Alliance  youths with a  pistol and they were trying to use it and accidental shot each other and  two of them are likely  among those whose bodies were dumped at Parirenyatwa hospital. They likely shot themselves playing around with the pistol. They were not shot at by the army.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: War vets call Matemadanda a bogus taxi driver

1 hr ago | 1464 Views

Mthwakazi 'King' turns to TB Joshua

2 hrs ago | 748 Views

Zimbabwe colonial farmers to sue Jacob Zuma

2 hrs ago | 776 Views

August 1 dead killed by soldiers, prosecutions recommended - report

2 hrs ago | 3261 Views

Japajapa set free

2 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Runyoka victim appeals to his 'locker'

2 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Nurses recruitment scam exposed

2 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Uniforms demo moved to January 4

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Man claims maintenance from ex-wife

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zimra moves to decongest borders

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora could send their loved ones an extra gift this Christmas - for free!

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Police arrest teachers again

3 hrs ago | 665 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa releases 1 August killings report

3 hrs ago | 3490 Views

1 August killings report to be released today

5 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Jose Mourinho cried

5 hrs ago | 2943 Views

DStv opens up channels for the festive season

5 hrs ago | 3092 Views

Teachers' Union to #Shutdown Mthuli Ncube office

6 hrs ago | 2542 Views

2018: A year of progress!

6 hrs ago | 527 Views

India successful growing Medical tourism, Africa can adopt the concept?

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira trial postponed again

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Cassava debuts on ZSE

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Tips_for designing customised jerseys

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimpapers editorial change scam exposed

6 hrs ago | 2092 Views

'New dispensation': Cosmetic democracy

7 hrs ago | 914 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet

7 hrs ago | 4489 Views

PHOTOS: War vets demonstrate against Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 10818 Views

War vets, stop milking an already dying cow

8 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Finance Minister - its you who caused this nonsense

8 hrs ago | 5180 Views

Fortune Charumbira in delirium about Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Chamisa ally gets top Herald post

8 hrs ago | 8379 Views

WATCH: Greyhound takes 40 hours from SA to Zim

9 hrs ago | 8971 Views

The Rhodes Trust announces Historic Class of 101 new Rhodes Scholars

9 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mutsvangwa pushes for Transitional Authority?

9 hrs ago | 7991 Views

Manchester United fires Jose Mourinho

9 hrs ago | 2002 Views

'Zimbabwe needs dialogue' argue Muleya - only dialogue with ED and Chamisa is 'Step down, now!'

9 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Mnangagwa meets teachers

9 hrs ago | 2397 Views

On the recent national budget

10 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mnangagwa's mature politics

11 hrs ago | 3629 Views

Discounts for bills paid in forex

11 hrs ago | 2087 Views

De Beers snubs Zimbabwe invitation to mine diamonds in Marange

11 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Zimbabwe Airways loses second plane over delayed payments

11 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Mnangagwa clean-up declaration

11 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Magistrate exposed on Mphoko matter?

12 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Mnangagwa to meet teachers

12 hrs ago | 2342 Views

Zimra reminds its clients

12 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3209 Views

Kombi driver hits pedestrian, dumps body in the bush

13 hrs ago | 3055 Views

Hope for Musona

13 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Bosso vice-captain linked with Caps United, Ngezi

13 hrs ago | 747 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days