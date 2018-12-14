Uniforms demo moved to January 4

News / National

by Staff reporter

Teachers are set to march in a demonstration against the exorbitant prices of school uniforms. Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe is set to lead the march, dubbed the Uniform Prices March, on January 4 next year.PTUZ Secretary General Raymond Majongwe said they meant to hold the march this week but could not get police clearance. However they have set up a first-of-its-kind meeting with President Mnangagwa on Friday. PTUZ will meet thePresident this Friday where they are set to have uniforms price hikes by retailers addressed. "The march (yesterday) will not go ahead due to short notice given by us plus there is a War veterans march happening at the same time."PTUZ Harare Executive has endorsed that the march will now happen on 4, January 2019."If the Presidential intervention yields positive results there is no need to continue with the demonstration.""We have loads of issues which we need to address including exorbitant school fees, shops selling uniforms in US dollars."This is no longer a Harare issue because exorbitant school fees are being charged everywhere."He also said that they were going to name the shops charging exorbitant prices for uniforms."We are going to approach shops which are charging abnormal prices for uniforms."We will march as an organisation and with the inclusion of all the organisations relevant to the issues."Majongwe posted some of the teachers, on his Twitter handle airing their concerns over the exorbitant prices.