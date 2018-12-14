Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Uniforms demo moved to January 4

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Teachers are set to march in a demonstration against the exorbitant prices of school uniforms. Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe is set to lead the march, dubbed the Uniform Prices March, on January 4 next year.
 
PTUZ Secretary General Raymond Majongwe said they meant to hold the march this week but could not get police clearance. However they have set up a first-of-its-kind meeting with President Mnangagwa on Friday. PTUZ will meet the

President this Friday where they are set to have uniforms price hikes by retailers addressed. "The march (yesterday) will not go ahead due to short notice given by us plus there is a War veterans march happening at the same time.

"PTUZ Harare Executive has endorsed that the march will now happen on 4, January 2019.

"If the Presidential intervention yields positive results there is no need to continue with the demonstration."

"We have loads of issues which we need to address including exorbitant school fees, shops selling uniforms in US dollars.

"This is no longer a Harare issue because exorbitant school fees are being charged everywhere."

He also said that they were going to name the shops charging exorbitant prices for uniforms.

"We are going to approach shops which are charging abnormal prices for uniforms.

"We will march as an organisation and with the inclusion of all the organisations relevant to the issues."

Majongwe posted some of the teachers, on his Twitter handle airing their concerns over the exorbitant prices.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: War vets call Matemadanda a bogus taxi driver

1 hr ago | 1557 Views

Mthwakazi 'King' turns to TB Joshua

2 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zimbabwe colonial farmers to sue Jacob Zuma

2 hrs ago | 808 Views

August 1 dead killed by soldiers, prosecutions recommended - report

2 hrs ago | 3342 Views

Japajapa set free

2 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Runyoka victim appeals to his 'locker'

2 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Nurses recruitment scam exposed

2 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Man claims maintenance from ex-wife

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Motlanthe commision nails soldiers; police

2 hrs ago | 3124 Views

Zimra moves to decongest borders

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora could send their loved ones an extra gift this Christmas - for free!

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Police arrest teachers again

3 hrs ago | 671 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa releases 1 August killings report

4 hrs ago | 3523 Views

1 August killings report to be released today

5 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Jose Mourinho cried

5 hrs ago | 2952 Views

DStv opens up channels for the festive season

6 hrs ago | 3112 Views

Teachers' Union to #Shutdown Mthuli Ncube office

6 hrs ago | 2559 Views

2018: A year of progress!

6 hrs ago | 528 Views

India successful growing Medical tourism, Africa can adopt the concept?

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira trial postponed again

6 hrs ago | 434 Views

Cassava debuts on ZSE

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Tips_for designing customised jerseys

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimpapers editorial change scam exposed

7 hrs ago | 2097 Views

'New dispensation': Cosmetic democracy

7 hrs ago | 914 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet

7 hrs ago | 4508 Views

PHOTOS: War vets demonstrate against Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 10886 Views

War vets, stop milking an already dying cow

8 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Finance Minister - its you who caused this nonsense

8 hrs ago | 5199 Views

Fortune Charumbira in delirium about Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Chamisa ally gets top Herald post

8 hrs ago | 8433 Views

WATCH: Greyhound takes 40 hours from SA to Zim

9 hrs ago | 9014 Views

The Rhodes Trust announces Historic Class of 101 new Rhodes Scholars

9 hrs ago | 779 Views

Mutsvangwa pushes for Transitional Authority?

9 hrs ago | 8025 Views

Manchester United fires Jose Mourinho

9 hrs ago | 2003 Views

'Zimbabwe needs dialogue' argue Muleya - only dialogue with ED and Chamisa is 'Step down, now!'

9 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Mnangagwa meets teachers

9 hrs ago | 2402 Views

On the recent national budget

10 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mnangagwa's mature politics

11 hrs ago | 3633 Views

Discounts for bills paid in forex

11 hrs ago | 2088 Views

De Beers snubs Zimbabwe invitation to mine diamonds in Marange

11 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Zimbabwe Airways loses second plane over delayed payments

11 hrs ago | 2183 Views

Mnangagwa clean-up declaration

11 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Magistrate exposed on Mphoko matter?

12 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Mnangagwa to meet teachers

12 hrs ago | 2345 Views

Zimra reminds its clients

12 hrs ago | 2029 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3211 Views

Kombi driver hits pedestrian, dumps body in the bush

13 hrs ago | 3060 Views

Hope for Musona

13 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Bosso vice-captain linked with Caps United, Ngezi

13 hrs ago | 747 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days