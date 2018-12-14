Latest News Editor's Choice


Runyoka victim appeals to his 'locker'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
IN SUSPECTED case of juju, a 19-year-old inmate has appealed to the husband of the woman he cheated with to forgive him.

Tinashe Mutsegwa, who was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for unlawful entry, is appealing to the husband of one Vanessa of Glen Norah B he suspects is behind his double incarceration at Harare Central prison.

Inmates could be seen fixing their eyes feeling sorry with how Tinashe walked holding his private parts writhing in pain.

"To me, one day is equal to a thousand years considering the pain I am experiencing at this prison," said Tinashe.

"I cheated with a 23-year-old married woman Vanessa and I was caught by her husband leaving their house and was assaulted by several people.

"For the past two months, I have served at Chikurubi Maximum before being transferred to this prison, I feel that I have suffered enough and I want to apologise and appeal to Vanessa's husband to forgive me.

"I strongly believe Vanessa's husband used juju to 'fix' me for bedding his wife who had invited me to their matrimonial bedroom for sex.

"My private parts are responding strangely to the pain I am undergoing and I am begging for forgiveness to Vanessa's husband to forgive me since I am now serving a jail sentence.

"Kana pane vanorapa kana maporofita ndinokumbirawo vauye kuzondibatsira ndatambura uye ndirikupika jed kaviri.

"Mhosva yeupombwe yakandipa runyoka pamwe nekuba phone.

"It was after we had quenched my sexual appetite that I took Vanessa's cellphone, which was placed in her drawers.

"I took the phone with me promising to return it after she had explained better who the owner was and upon leaving her bedroom, I met her husband by the door.

"Vanessa accused me of forcing myself into her bedroom and stealing a cellphone in an effort to save herself from her angry husband," said Tinashe.


Source - hmetro

