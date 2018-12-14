Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Japajapa set free

by newzimbabwe
2 hrs ago | Views
CONTROVERSIAL MDC activist and businessman, Paddington Japajapa was on Monday set free by the courts after the state has dithered in its attempts to pin him on inciting violence allegations during the tense July 30 post-election period.

Japajapa was removed from remand for the second time after a single witness who is expected to testify against him failed to turn up in court.

Harare magistrate, Edwin Marecha chastised the state accusing prosecutors of incompetence.

"It is clear the state's house is not in order. When you are ready you will summon the accused," he ruled.

The state told court that the witness, a police officer was tied up with another matter in Karoi.

Japajapa was once freed a month ago on similar reasons.

The anti-government activist was summoned again last week after the state indicated that it was ready for his trial.

But the witness failed to attend court again.

Japajapa is being charged with incitement to commit public violence.

According to the state, on July 31 at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Command Centre at Rainbow Towers, Japajapa unlawfully made communication to induce political violence at an election results announcement press conference by ZEC.

Japajapa allegedly said: "If people come to rallies it means they appreciate the candidate, you cannot follow a candidate whom you cannot vote for…Zec must do the right thing by announcing the proper results. Failure to do this, as leader of a civic organisation I am going to call for chaos in the country…"
He was subsequently apprehended for the offence.

Caroline Mutimusakwa prosecuted.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: War vets call Matemadanda a bogus taxi driver

1 hr ago | 1541 Views

Mthwakazi 'King' turns to TB Joshua

2 hrs ago | 781 Views

Zimbabwe colonial farmers to sue Jacob Zuma

2 hrs ago | 807 Views

August 1 dead killed by soldiers, prosecutions recommended - report

2 hrs ago | 3333 Views

Runyoka victim appeals to his 'locker'

2 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Nurses recruitment scam exposed

2 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Uniforms demo moved to January 4

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Man claims maintenance from ex-wife

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

Motlanthe commision nails soldiers; police

2 hrs ago | 3116 Views

Zimra moves to decongest borders

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora could send their loved ones an extra gift this Christmas - for free!

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Police arrest teachers again

3 hrs ago | 670 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa releases 1 August killings report

4 hrs ago | 3518 Views

1 August killings report to be released today

5 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Jose Mourinho cried

5 hrs ago | 2950 Views

DStv opens up channels for the festive season

6 hrs ago | 3112 Views

Teachers' Union to #Shutdown Mthuli Ncube office

6 hrs ago | 2558 Views

2018: A year of progress!

6 hrs ago | 528 Views

India successful growing Medical tourism, Africa can adopt the concept?

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira trial postponed again

6 hrs ago | 434 Views

Cassava debuts on ZSE

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Tips_for designing customised jerseys

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimpapers editorial change scam exposed

7 hrs ago | 2095 Views

'New dispensation': Cosmetic democracy

7 hrs ago | 914 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet

7 hrs ago | 4507 Views

PHOTOS: War vets demonstrate against Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 10878 Views

War vets, stop milking an already dying cow

8 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Finance Minister - its you who caused this nonsense

8 hrs ago | 5195 Views

Fortune Charumbira in delirium about Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Chamisa ally gets top Herald post

8 hrs ago | 8423 Views

WATCH: Greyhound takes 40 hours from SA to Zim

9 hrs ago | 9007 Views

The Rhodes Trust announces Historic Class of 101 new Rhodes Scholars

9 hrs ago | 779 Views

Mutsvangwa pushes for Transitional Authority?

9 hrs ago | 8017 Views

Manchester United fires Jose Mourinho

9 hrs ago | 2003 Views

'Zimbabwe needs dialogue' argue Muleya - only dialogue with ED and Chamisa is 'Step down, now!'

9 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Mnangagwa meets teachers

9 hrs ago | 2401 Views

On the recent national budget

10 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mnangagwa's mature politics

11 hrs ago | 3633 Views

Discounts for bills paid in forex

11 hrs ago | 2087 Views

De Beers snubs Zimbabwe invitation to mine diamonds in Marange

11 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Zimbabwe Airways loses second plane over delayed payments

11 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Mnangagwa clean-up declaration

11 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Magistrate exposed on Mphoko matter?

12 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Mnangagwa to meet teachers

12 hrs ago | 2344 Views

Zimra reminds its clients

12 hrs ago | 2029 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3211 Views

Kombi driver hits pedestrian, dumps body in the bush

13 hrs ago | 3060 Views

Hope for Musona

13 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Bosso vice-captain linked with Caps United, Ngezi

13 hrs ago | 747 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days