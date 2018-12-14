Mthwakazi 'King' turns to TB Joshua

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

HRM King Mzilikazi II went through all the processes both traditional and legal to revert to the original surname of Khumalo. Yes he grew up as a Tshuma it's not something he is ashamed of he is grateful to the Tshuma people of Tsholotsho who hid his great great father when King Lobengula wanted to kill him. The King loves the Tshumas and will for ever be indebted to them and will for ever consider them his relatives, but he now is traditionally and legally Stanley Raphael Khumalo and is officially King Mzilikazi II.

Claimant to the Mthwakazi throne Stanley Raphael Khumalo has upped his game by visiting controversial Nigerian Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua a move that has been viewed as a plot to acquire spiritual power to outrun his opponents.Pictures that were circulated by Khumalos's spokesman Great Sibanda show the 'King' and his delegation at the Synagogue Church of All nations being prayed for.Recently another claimant to the Mthwkazi throne Prince Peter Zwide ka Langa Khumalo alleged that Stanley is a Tshuma and does not qualify to claim the Khumalo throne.This prompted Stanley's media relations team to issue the below statement: