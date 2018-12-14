News / National
WATCH: War vets call Matemadanda a bogus taxi driver
On Monday war vets aligned to Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa faction staged a demonstration against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and War vets leader Victor Matemadanda.
Watch the video below:
Matemadanda Victor where are you 🤣🤣🤣 war vets are saying you are a bogus taxi driver 😂😂🏃🏿♂️🏃🏿♂️ @matigary @ZimMediaReview pic.twitter.com/9Lbt3AVlQB— Political House Archive (@finley_198) December 18, 2018
Source - Byo24News