Mnangagwa to launch cattle breeding scheme

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa is tomorrow expected to launch a Livestock Revitalisation Programme at Gandauta Primary School in Chiadzwa, Marange communal lands in Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) chief executive Dr Anxious Masuka has said.The programme is being bankrolled by ZAS and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company. The launch will be held under the theme "Shared Value: Improving and Sustaining Livelihoods"."The launch will be at Gandauta Primary School in Chiadzwa and His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, is expected to be guest of honour.""This phase of the project focuses on the artificial insemination to improve indigenous cattle genetics, which should improve rural incomes leading to better livelihoods. It will create awareness of the role that livestock play in business, nutrition and food security," he said.Dr Masuka said the programme would see the creation of a Livestock Incubation Centre in Manicaland that will offer training in livestock and crop production."The first phase will target inseminating 6 000 semen straws into 3 600 cows. This should potentially produce 1 800 bulls and 1 800 heifers. The second phase will see an increase in total semen straws to 16 000," he said.ZAS has over the past six years been involved in the Artificial Insemination (AI) Project drawing a total of 500 straws annually from elite bulls that were exhibited during the Harare Agricultural Show. ZAS has an agreement with commercial farmers to empower communal farmers through the provision of improved cattle genetics.