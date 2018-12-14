Boy (16) arrested for carjacking

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have arrested a 16-year-old Dzivaresekwa boy after he allegedly stole a Honda Fit he had hired at Chitubu Shopping Centre in Glen Norah.The suspect was arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS) for theft of motor vehicle as defined in Section 113 (a)(i) of the Criminal law (Codification and Reform Act) Chapter 9:23. CID spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho confirmed the arrest."Circumstances are that at around 4pm on December 12, 2018 the suspect approached the complainant who is a taxi driver at Chitubu Shopping Centre in Glen Norah. He pretended to be a genuine client and indicated that he wanted to hire him. As a pre-condition to hiring the complainant, the suspect requested to test drive complainant's Honda Fit and the complainant agreed. The suspect then drove away and disappeared with the motor vehicle," she said.She said on December 15, detectives from CID Vehicle Theft Squad received a tip-off that the suspect was at VID Eastlea Depot Harare looking for a buyer for the vehicle and they went there and arrested him."The suspect led them to the vehicle in Dzivarasekwa 2, Harare," Detective Insp Chinho said.Detective Insp Chinho applauded members of the public for providing information which led to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the motor vehicle. In a similar incident another taxi driver lost his Honda Fit taxi to an unknown person in Eastvale, Masvingo."On December 15, 2018, at around 2030 hours, the complainant picked some passengers who were going to Eastvale, Mashingo from Great Zimbabwe Law School flats."After dropping off the passengers he went to see his Pastor at his house and left the keys in the ignition port. The complainant returned after about 15 minutes and discovered that his motor vehicle had been stolen. The police continue to urge motorists to exercise diligence whenever they leave their vehicles unattended," she said.