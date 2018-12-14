Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF recovers 15 vehicles from expelled members

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF says it has recovered 15 party vehicles from expelled members and has enlisted the service of police to recover 13 more.

The ruling party in November last year, expelled G40 kingpins and later recalled some legislators from the National Assembly leading to the recovery of the party vehicles.

In its Central Committee Report for the 17th Annual National People's Conference, Zanu-PF's Transport and Social Welfare department said they expect to recover more vehicles.

"A total of 15 party vehicles have been recovered from expelled members since the beginning of the year. Efforts are underway to recover 13 constituency vehicles from former members of Parliament who were expelled in December 2017. Assistance has been sought from state agencies to expedite recovery of these vehicles," read the Central Committee report.

The department said the party's old fleet must be disposed off to avoid distortions in the number of vehicles the party has.

"We have observed that there are about 50 provincial vehicles from 1998-2000 fleet and 54 old vehicles from the 2017 fleet that remain unsold to date. There are also 191 constituency vehicles whose disposal has not been concluded to date. We have since advised the department of Finance which is the custodian of all party assets to expedite disposal of these old vehicles in order to avoid distortions to the current fleet registers," read the report.

The department said they conduct refresher courses regularly to reduce incidence of road traffic accidents and improve drivers' efficacy.

The Central Committee which is the party's principal organ of Congress and the second highest decision making body after the Politburo, last year banned from the party G40 Kingpins among them, former first lady Mrs Grace Mugabe, former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, and former Ministers, Jonathan Moyo, Messrs Saviour Kasukuwere, Ignatius Chombo, Patrick Zhuwao and Walter Mzembi.

The party also expelled Paul Chimedza, Mandi Chimene, Makhosini Hlongwane, Samuel Undenge, Innocent Hamandishe, Kudzanai Chipanga, Letina Undenge, Eunice Sandi-Moyo, Sarah Mahoka, Tongai Kasukuwere, Xavier Kasukuwere, Shadreck Mashayamombe and Anastacia Ndhlovu.

Source - chronicle

