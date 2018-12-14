Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Crucial findings in the commission of inquiry report

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The crucial findings are that:

a. The demonstrations which became riotous and caused extensive damage to property and injury had been incited, pre-planned and well organised by the MDC Alliance;
b. The particular circumstances prevailing on the day justified the deployment of the Military to assist the Police in containing the riots; and
c. Six (6) people died and thirty-five (35) were injured as a result of actions by the Military and the Police.

The evidence showed that the Government deployed the Military in accordance with the Constitution and the applicable law. The Commission also considered that whilst the deployment of the Military was lawful, the operational framework in terms of Section 37 (2) of Public Order and Security Act [Chapter 11:07 ] was not fully complied with in that the deployed troops were not placed under the command of the Harare Regulating Authority.

The Commission made several recommendations. Some of the key ones concern:

a. Payment through a special Committee to be set up by the Government, of compensation for losses and damages caused including in particular, support and school fees for the children of the deceased;
b. Promotion of political tolerance, and responsible and accountable leadership and citizenry;
c. Electoral reforms including the development of Information Communication Technology (ICT), to among other things enhance the transparent and expeditious announcement of election results;
d. The enforcement of law and order in order to ensure that the events of the 1st of August 2018 are not repeated;
e. Accountability in respect of the alleged perpetrators; and
f. Nation building and reconciliation including an initiative for multi-party dialogue and cooperation.

6.4. Whether the degree of force used was proportionate to the ensuing threat to public safety, law and order

a. Given that property and lives were under threat at various locations, and in light of the inability of the Police to disperse the protesters, the firing by the Army and the Police of warning shots in the air in pursuit of their stated mission which was to clear the CBD of violent protesters was proportionate.

b. However, the use of live ammunition directed at people especially when they were fleeing was clearly unjustified and disproportionate.

c. The use of sjamboks, baton sticks and rifle butts to assault members of the public indiscriminately was also disproportionate.

c. The Commission's finding on a balance of probabilities from all the evidence received is that the deaths of these six (6) people and the injuries sustained by thirty five (35) others arose from the actions of the Military and the Police.

d. At least six (6) persons sustained injuries as a result of the actions by the protesters.

The Commission was concerned about incidents of politically related violence against women before, during and post-election period.

a. The Commission noted that it received evidence of persisting grievances among communities especially in Matabeleland and the Midlands, arising from the events of the past such as Gukurahundi.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mandatory HIV testing before marriage proposed

6 mins ago | 26 Views

SA issues warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe

17 mins ago | 198 Views

WATCH: ZBC scams and sabotages War veterans

26 mins ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa urges nation to unite after August 1 killings report

42 mins ago | 335 Views

Prophet Makandiwa relocates to Zambia?

1 hr ago | 1200 Views

ZANU PF conference came and gone, what's the way forward?

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

MDC took advantage of the obvious

2 hrs ago | 1453 Views

War vets sue ZBC

3 hrs ago | 1229 Views

August 1 violence probe team nails Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 1849 Views

War vets demand $13.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Man dies receiving prayers at shrine

3 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Fuel shortages hit BCC operations

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Chief Ndiweni faces arrest

3 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Kamambo reaches out to loser Chiyangwa

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Soldiers' use of live bullets was 'unjustified and disproportionate' - Report

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Miner lays contempt of court charge against Nyambirai

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Foreign-based motorists urged to use eTIP facility

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Man fatally strikes wife over infidelity

3 hrs ago | 739 Views

Harare hit by serious water chemical shortages

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

August 1 massacre commander's promotion raises stink

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

No coups in 2018: Will 2019 be so stable?

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Harare City Council sells land to raise salaries

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Killer army pilot jailed

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister fights default judgment

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Parliament has final say on death penalty

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Police shoot, injure 2 robbers

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mukanya in make-up gig

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

State admits lack of documentary evidence in Mandiwanzira case

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Tendai Biti tears into Mthuli Ncube's budget

4 hrs ago | 672 Views

War vets storm Mnangagwa office

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zanu-PF recovers 15 vehicles from expelled members

4 hrs ago | 620 Views

Peak season at Beitbridge border

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Police urged to deploy vehicles to critically needy areas

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Cassava makes history

4 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zimbabwe pushes to abolish death sentence

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chicken Inn snap up attackers

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

Granny, grandson axed to death

4 hrs ago | 482 Views

Kamambo, Chiyangwa bury hatchet

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

Black Panther star Danai in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mutare eyes smart city status

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Ministry official off the hook

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe, SA border authorities brace for increased traffic

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Findings of Commission of Inquiry into 1 August 2018 Post-Election Violence

4 hrs ago | 654 Views

Boy (16) arrested for carjacking

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa to launch cattle breeding scheme

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

ManU sacked Mourinho for being 6th; we are the poorest yet can't sack ED, even after 38 years - it sucks!

14 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Deployment of the soldiers was lawful and 'unavoidable' - Report

14 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Motlanthe Commission recommends compensation

15 hrs ago | 2752 Views

WATCH: War vets call Matemadanda a bogus taxi driver

17 hrs ago | 5994 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days