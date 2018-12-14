Mukanya in make-up gig

News / National

by Staff reporter

Thomas "Mukanya" Mapfumo will this year celebrate Christmas with his Gweru fans who had felt robbed when an earlier show scheduled for the city failed to take off due to logistical challenges.The initial show — which had been pencilled for December 7 and was meant to officially open the 73-year-old music maestro's Peace Tour in Zimbabwe — failed to kick off at Gweru Golf Club after the organisers were let down by power hiccups.Sound engineers could not connect the sound system and the lighting equipment to a power point due to the unavailability of a cable after the stage had reportedly been set about 150m from the power point.Mukanya's tour manager, Denford Kasambira, however told NewsDay Life & Style that they would now make it up for their fans on December 24."The show will now be on December 24. All is sorted and we promise that all will be good. The show will be a good one, and surely one to remember," he said.Kasambira said Mukanya's band members from the United Kingdom and United States had since jetted into the country for the show."His band is all set. His band members from the US and UK are with him on the tour, and it promises to be an exciting night for revellers in Gweru who yearn for Chimurenga music. We have tightened our security for people who intend to come with families and everyone in general," he said.Mapfumo's publicity manager, Blessing Vava, confirmed the latest developments.The Mamvemve hit-maker has so far visited various cities, meeting with his fans in shows that have rekindled memories, with performances in Bulawayo, Masvingo and Beitbridge.There has, however, been concern that the tours were poorly marketed, failing to live up to the billing of such a gigantic figure as Mapfumo.