Harare City Council sells land to raise salaries

News / National

by Staff reporter

HARARE City Council has resolved to sell a prime piece of land in Mount Pleasant to a property developer to raise money for salaries.The land is currently being used by the ruling Zanu PF party as its district offices.Minutes of a joint council meeting of the finance and housing committees revealed councillors on Monday agreed to sell the 8 575 square metre-stand to Pebeny (Private) Limited for $650 000, with the developer promising to pay up within seven days."Currently, the stand is occupied by Zanu PF Mount Pleasant district, which is using it as an office. That has been the status since 1980. That state of the property is not good for council and abutting properties," read the minutes approved by councillors.Council claimed the actual land value for the property was $130 000, but the developer was prepared to pay a premium."Pebeny (Private) Limited has negotiated with the party at provincial level and agreed that the party district office would be relocated elsewhere in the district where Pebeny will construct a replacement office," the minutes stated.The company has six months to start and complete civil works after signing a memorandum of agreement with council. All works should be done within 24 months.According to a letter from Zanu PF attached to the minutes, provincial secretary for Harare said the party was willing to vacate the property and allow the private firm to develop residential stands as long as an alternative was given to them.The property developer intends to construct 21 three-bedroomed residential units for resale.