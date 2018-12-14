Latest News Editor's Choice


Man fatally strikes wife over infidelity

by Staff reporter
2018-12-14
A 37-YEAR-OLD man from Juru, who last week fatally struck his wife with a hoe over allegations of infidelity before fleeing to neighbouring South Africa, on Sunday handed himself over to police and was charged with murder.

The body of Tsitsi Mukoko (27) of Juru village, under Chief Chikwaka, was discovered in a state of decomposition by villagers after they noticed flies hovering around the bedroom window of their house.

The deceased's husband, Shupikai Chakanyuka, reportedly fled to South Africa after the murder, but was escorted back by his brother and handed himself over to police four days after the incident.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

"The suspect handed himself to police after having fled to South Africa following the murder incident. The sanctity of human life must always be respected, and people must not resort to violence as a means of solving problems," he said.

According to police, on December 11, during the night, Chakanyuka and Mukoko were heard by a neighbour engaged in an altercation over an unknown issue. The accused was later seen leaving his house on the same night.

The following day, a neighbour inquired on the whereabouts of Chakanyuka's wife and he said she had been admitted to Murewa District Hospital for treatment.

On December 13, at around 1pm, another neighbour noticed houseflies and smelt an unpleasant smell emanating from the room and informed others.

They went on to investigate and discovered Mukoko's corpse, but could not locate Chakanyuka.

Chakanyuka, however, handed himself over to the police on December 16 and allegedly revealed that he had fatally struck his wife with a hoe over infidelity claims.

Mukoko's body was conveyed to Murewa District Hospital for post-mortem.

Source - newsday

