Foreign-based motorists urged to use eTIP facility

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MOTORISTS using foreign registered vehicles in the country should use the electronic temporary import permit (eTIP) facility to avoid delays at ports of entry, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority's Customs and Excise has said.

In a statement on Monday, the department said the eTIP was available on Google Play Store and motorists who complete this only provide the reference number they are allocated at the border post and their documents will be issued.

"In a bid to bring convenience to travellers, Customs has developed an application, which will enable travellers to apply for temporary import permits online and in the comfort of their homes and offices, prior to travelling to Zimbabwe. This application enables travellers to cut down on time they spend at the border posts trying to access the temporary import permit," it read.

Thousands of Zimbabweans, based mostly in South Africa, are driving back home for the festive season and have always complained of delays at Beitbridge and other ports due to cumbersome formalities and documentation.

The eTIP is one such document and the need to physically pay for carbon tax and insurance permits causes delays. Customs believes the eTIP will reduce delays, with motorists now having to walk straight up to counters with just their reference numbers.

Previously, travellers applied for the TIP at the ports of entry through a manual process.

Motorists can access the eTIP mobile app on the Google Play Store, or download on the link http://ecustoms.zimra.co.zw/etip/.

By weekend, thousands of Zimbabweans had started arriving home and the Customs department has an extra 93 officers deployed at the Beitbridge Border Post for the peak season.

Source - newsday

