Chief Ndiweni faces arrest

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo magistrate Gladmore Mushove on Monday issued a warrant of arrest on Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni (54) of Ntabazinduna after he failed to appear in court to answer to allegations of extortion.The court heard that sometime in June 2017, Fetti Mbele of Ntabazinduna and his wife had a misunderstanding.Mbele reported the matter to Chief Ndiweni. The matter was heard before Chief Ndiweni's traditional court where it was resolved that Mbele's wife should vacate the family's homestead.The court heard that the couple later resolved their issue, leading to the wife remaining at Mbele's homestead.On July 4 last year, Chief Ndiweni and his subjects went to the Mbele's homestead and allegedly ordered him to take his wife back to her parents.The court heard that Chief Ndiweni told Mbele that he had disrespected him by keeping his wife after the ruling that he should send her packing.The Chief allegedly took a cow and its calf as a fine from Mbele and forced his wife to go back to her parents homestead.