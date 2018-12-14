Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief Ndiweni faces arrest

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo magistrate Gladmore Mushove on Monday issued a warrant of arrest on Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni (54) of Ntabazinduna after he failed to appear in court to answer to allegations of extortion.

The court heard that sometime in June 2017, Fetti Mbele of Ntabazinduna and his wife had a misunderstanding.

Mbele reported the matter to Chief Ndiweni. The matter was heard before Chief Ndiweni's traditional court where it was resolved that Mbele's wife should vacate the family's homestead.

The court heard that the couple later resolved their issue, leading to the wife remaining at Mbele's homestead.

On July 4 last year, Chief Ndiweni and his subjects went to the Mbele's homestead and allegedly ordered him to take his wife back to her parents.

The court heard that Chief Ndiweni told Mbele that he had disrespected him by keeping his wife after the ruling that he should send her packing.

The Chief allegedly took a cow and its calf as a fine from Mbele and forced his wife to go back to her parents homestead.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mandatory HIV testing before marriage proposed

5 mins ago | 12 Views

SA issues warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe

17 mins ago | 178 Views

WATCH: ZBC scams and sabotages War veterans

26 mins ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa urges nation to unite after August 1 killings report

41 mins ago | 324 Views

Prophet Makandiwa relocates to Zambia?

1 hr ago | 1184 Views

ZANU PF conference came and gone, what's the way forward?

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

MDC took advantage of the obvious

2 hrs ago | 1448 Views

War vets sue ZBC

3 hrs ago | 1226 Views

August 1 violence probe team nails Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 1839 Views

War vets demand $13.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Man dies receiving prayers at shrine

3 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Fuel shortages hit BCC operations

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Kamambo reaches out to loser Chiyangwa

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Soldiers' use of live bullets was 'unjustified and disproportionate' - Report

3 hrs ago | 668 Views

Miner lays contempt of court charge against Nyambirai

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Foreign-based motorists urged to use eTIP facility

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

Man fatally strikes wife over infidelity

3 hrs ago | 734 Views

Harare hit by serious water chemical shortages

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

August 1 massacre commander's promotion raises stink

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

No coups in 2018: Will 2019 be so stable?

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Harare City Council sells land to raise salaries

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Killer army pilot jailed

3 hrs ago | 611 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister fights default judgment

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Parliament has final say on death penalty

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Police shoot, injure 2 robbers

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mukanya in make-up gig

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

State admits lack of documentary evidence in Mandiwanzira case

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Tendai Biti tears into Mthuli Ncube's budget

4 hrs ago | 671 Views

War vets storm Mnangagwa office

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

Crucial findings in the commission of inquiry report

4 hrs ago | 982 Views

Zanu-PF recovers 15 vehicles from expelled members

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

Peak season at Beitbridge border

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Police urged to deploy vehicles to critically needy areas

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Cassava makes history

4 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe pushes to abolish death sentence

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chicken Inn snap up attackers

4 hrs ago | 502 Views

Granny, grandson axed to death

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

Kamambo, Chiyangwa bury hatchet

4 hrs ago | 455 Views

Black Panther star Danai in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mutare eyes smart city status

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Ministry official off the hook

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe, SA border authorities brace for increased traffic

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Findings of Commission of Inquiry into 1 August 2018 Post-Election Violence

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Boy (16) arrested for carjacking

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa to launch cattle breeding scheme

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

ManU sacked Mourinho for being 6th; we are the poorest yet can't sack ED, even after 38 years - it sucks!

14 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Deployment of the soldiers was lawful and 'unavoidable' - Report

14 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Motlanthe Commission recommends compensation

15 hrs ago | 2751 Views

WATCH: War vets call Matemadanda a bogus taxi driver

17 hrs ago | 5993 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days