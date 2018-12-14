Man dies receiving prayers at shrine

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN died while receiving prayers from an Apostolic sect prophet at a shrine near Ngundu Growth Point.Police had to be summoned to disperse a crowd that had gathered to catch a glimpse of the body after the incident occurred on Sunday around 2PM.The crowd kept swelling as residents of the growth point stampeded to the shrine and reinforcements with police dogs were called in.Police are yet to establish where the man came from.Masvingo provincial spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the incident.She said the deceased's body was taken to Chivi Mission Hospital mortuary for postmortem.The name of the deceased is still withheld as his next of kin are yet to be notified."I can confirm receiving a report of sudden death of a man at Ngundu who died while receiving prayers from a prophet at a shrine. We are still waiting for a postmortem report from the doctors," said Chief Insp Mazula.A Ngundu resident, Mr Tapiwa Dzinhura, said the man who seemed to have had just alighted from a bus went to a Johane WeChishanu shrine behind Ngundu Growth Point at around 1PM, to receive prayers from a prophet."The man who had no visible signs of illness got to the shrine and knelt down for his turn. When the prophet held his head, he fell down and became unconscious," said Mr Dzinhura.He said congregants, including the prophet, attempted to administer first aid on him but he did not respond.Mr Dzinhura said police were summoned to the scene and ferried the body to the hospital mortuary.Meanwhile, some sources said the man appeared to have heart complications while on the bus and had dropped at Ngundu, to receive spiritual healing from a prophet at the shrine.