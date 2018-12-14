Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man dies receiving prayers at shrine

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A MAN died while receiving prayers from an Apostolic sect prophet at a shrine near Ngundu Growth Point.

Police had to be summoned to disperse a crowd that had gathered to catch a glimpse of the body after the incident occurred on Sunday around 2PM.

The crowd kept swelling as residents of the growth point stampeded to the shrine and reinforcements with police dogs were called in.

Police are yet to establish where the man came from.

Masvingo provincial spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the incident.

She said the deceased's body was taken to Chivi Mission Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

The name of the deceased is still withheld as his next of kin are yet to be notified.

"I can confirm receiving a report of sudden death of a man at Ngundu who died while receiving prayers from a prophet at a shrine. We are still waiting for a postmortem report from the doctors," said Chief Insp Mazula.

A Ngundu resident, Mr Tapiwa Dzinhura, said the man who seemed to have had just alighted from a bus went to a Johane WeChishanu shrine behind Ngundu Growth Point at around 1PM, to receive prayers from a prophet.

"The man who had no visible signs of illness got to the shrine and knelt down for his turn. When the prophet held his head, he fell down and became unconscious," said Mr Dzinhura.

He said congregants, including the prophet, attempted to administer first aid on him but he did not respond.

Mr Dzinhura said police were summoned to the scene and ferried the body to the hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, some sources said the man appeared to have heart complications while on the bus and had dropped at Ngundu, to receive spiritual healing from a prophet at the shrine.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mandatory HIV testing before marriage proposed

5 mins ago | 20 Views

SA issues warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe

17 mins ago | 189 Views

WATCH: ZBC scams and sabotages War veterans

26 mins ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa urges nation to unite after August 1 killings report

41 mins ago | 327 Views

Prophet Makandiwa relocates to Zambia?

1 hr ago | 1192 Views

ZANU PF conference came and gone, what's the way forward?

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

MDC took advantage of the obvious

2 hrs ago | 1448 Views

War vets sue ZBC

3 hrs ago | 1228 Views

August 1 violence probe team nails Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 1843 Views

War vets demand $13.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Fuel shortages hit BCC operations

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Chief Ndiweni faces arrest

3 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Kamambo reaches out to loser Chiyangwa

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Soldiers' use of live bullets was 'unjustified and disproportionate' - Report

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Miner lays contempt of court charge against Nyambirai

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Foreign-based motorists urged to use eTIP facility

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

Man fatally strikes wife over infidelity

3 hrs ago | 735 Views

Harare hit by serious water chemical shortages

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

August 1 massacre commander's promotion raises stink

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

No coups in 2018: Will 2019 be so stable?

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Harare City Council sells land to raise salaries

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Killer army pilot jailed

3 hrs ago | 611 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister fights default judgment

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Parliament has final say on death penalty

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Police shoot, injure 2 robbers

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mukanya in make-up gig

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

State admits lack of documentary evidence in Mandiwanzira case

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Tendai Biti tears into Mthuli Ncube's budget

4 hrs ago | 671 Views

War vets storm Mnangagwa office

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

Crucial findings in the commission of inquiry report

4 hrs ago | 982 Views

Zanu-PF recovers 15 vehicles from expelled members

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

Peak season at Beitbridge border

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Police urged to deploy vehicles to critically needy areas

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Cassava makes history

4 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe pushes to abolish death sentence

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chicken Inn snap up attackers

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

Granny, grandson axed to death

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

Kamambo, Chiyangwa bury hatchet

4 hrs ago | 456 Views

Black Panther star Danai in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mutare eyes smart city status

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Ministry official off the hook

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe, SA border authorities brace for increased traffic

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Findings of Commission of Inquiry into 1 August 2018 Post-Election Violence

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Boy (16) arrested for carjacking

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa to launch cattle breeding scheme

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

ManU sacked Mourinho for being 6th; we are the poorest yet can't sack ED, even after 38 years - it sucks!

14 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Deployment of the soldiers was lawful and 'unavoidable' - Report

14 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Motlanthe Commission recommends compensation

15 hrs ago | 2751 Views

WATCH: War vets call Matemadanda a bogus taxi driver

17 hrs ago | 5993 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days