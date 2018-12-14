Latest News Editor's Choice


War vets demand $13.5 billion

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The country's former liberation war fighters have put President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government in a tight spot by demanding monetary and non-monetary rewards at a time his administration could ill-afford such benefits.

A group of 20 former freedom fighters calling themselves the War Veterans Welfare Committee yesterday stormed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Munhumutapa office to hand over a 10-page petition demanding that he arrests "criminals around him".

The war veterans, fronted by one Fredrick Ngombe, also want Mnangagwa to honour a pledge by former President Robert Mugabe in 1998 to pay them a monthly pension. They however, failed to meet Mnangagwa, who was chairing a Cabinet meeting.

The ex-combatants, who are affiliated to a welfare scheme, carried machine printed placards that outlined their demands in what looked like a well-choreographed protest action.

They petitioned Mnangagwa, also a war veteran, to help in the release of their pensions as per Statutory Instrument 280-281 of 1997 which was approved by government in terms of the War Veterans Act.

The former fighters also want to be paid some outstanding $450 000 balances after they all pocketed $50 000 each in terms of gratuities in 1997.

The group, which was not aligned to the militant Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association whose secretary general is Defence and War Veterans Minister Victor Matemadanda, sang revolutionary songs while demanding their dues.

In their petition, the war veterans also want their pensions increased.

They accused Matemadanda of not being a proper war veteran and playing double standards through failing to push for their demands while calling them rebels.

The ex-fighters said the minister was enjoying benefits which he never deserved.

"What are renegades? Matemadanda is calling us renegades. It is very painful for us to hear that when we fought this liberation war. This is very wrong. We have made an effort to meet the President and we met him over this SI 280-281 of 1997.

"Matemadanda refused an interview on national broadcaster to explain his war credentials. He cannot even tell anyone where he trained at," said one Shorai Nyamangodo.

The protesting group said they were earning $234 per month.

They have since petitioned government through the High Court demanding at least $2 000 per month which they claim was stipulated in the cited statutory instrument.

Source - Daily News

Most Popular In 7 Days