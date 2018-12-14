Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets sue ZBC

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
An organisation calling itself War Veterans Group has dragged the ZBC to court, alleging breach of contract.

The group said it entered into agreement with the public broadcaster, to flight advertisements inviting former liberation war fighters to participate in a demonstration held in Harare yesterday.

A group of 20 former freedom fighters calling themselves the War Veterans Welfare Committee yesterday stormed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Munhumutapa office to hand over a 10-page petition demanding that he arrests "criminals around him".

The war veterans, fronted by one Fredrick Ngombe, also want Mnangagwa to honour a pledge by former President Robert Mugabe in 1998 to pay them a monthly pension. They however, failed to meet Mnangagwa, who was chairing a Cabinet meeting.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mandatory HIV testing before marriage proposed

5 mins ago | 10 Views

SA issues warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe

16 mins ago | 177 Views

WATCH: ZBC scams and sabotages War veterans

25 mins ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa urges nation to unite after August 1 killings report

41 mins ago | 322 Views

Prophet Makandiwa relocates to Zambia?

1 hr ago | 1183 Views

ZANU PF conference came and gone, what's the way forward?

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

MDC took advantage of the obvious

2 hrs ago | 1448 Views

August 1 violence probe team nails Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 1836 Views

War vets demand $13.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Man dies receiving prayers at shrine

3 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Fuel shortages hit BCC operations

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Chief Ndiweni faces arrest

3 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Kamambo reaches out to loser Chiyangwa

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Soldiers' use of live bullets was 'unjustified and disproportionate' - Report

3 hrs ago | 668 Views

Miner lays contempt of court charge against Nyambirai

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Foreign-based motorists urged to use eTIP facility

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

Man fatally strikes wife over infidelity

3 hrs ago | 734 Views

Harare hit by serious water chemical shortages

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

August 1 massacre commander's promotion raises stink

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

No coups in 2018: Will 2019 be so stable?

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Harare City Council sells land to raise salaries

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Killer army pilot jailed

3 hrs ago | 611 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister fights default judgment

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Parliament has final say on death penalty

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Police shoot, injure 2 robbers

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mukanya in make-up gig

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

State admits lack of documentary evidence in Mandiwanzira case

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Tendai Biti tears into Mthuli Ncube's budget

4 hrs ago | 671 Views

War vets storm Mnangagwa office

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

Crucial findings in the commission of inquiry report

4 hrs ago | 982 Views

Zanu-PF recovers 15 vehicles from expelled members

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

Peak season at Beitbridge border

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Police urged to deploy vehicles to critically needy areas

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Cassava makes history

4 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe pushes to abolish death sentence

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chicken Inn snap up attackers

4 hrs ago | 502 Views

Granny, grandson axed to death

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

Kamambo, Chiyangwa bury hatchet

4 hrs ago | 455 Views

Black Panther star Danai in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mutare eyes smart city status

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Ministry official off the hook

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe, SA border authorities brace for increased traffic

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Findings of Commission of Inquiry into 1 August 2018 Post-Election Violence

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Boy (16) arrested for carjacking

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa to launch cattle breeding scheme

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

ManU sacked Mourinho for being 6th; we are the poorest yet can't sack ED, even after 38 years - it sucks!

14 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Deployment of the soldiers was lawful and 'unavoidable' - Report

14 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Motlanthe Commission recommends compensation

15 hrs ago | 2751 Views

WATCH: War vets call Matemadanda a bogus taxi driver

17 hrs ago | 5993 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days