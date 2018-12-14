War vets sue ZBC

News / National

by Staff reporter

An organisation calling itself War Veterans Group has dragged the ZBC to court, alleging breach of contract.The group said it entered into agreement with the public broadcaster, to flight advertisements inviting former liberation war fighters to participate in a demonstration held in Harare yesterday.A group of 20 former freedom fighters calling themselves the War Veterans Welfare Committee yesterday stormed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Munhumutapa office to hand over a 10-page petition demanding that he arrests "criminals around him".The war veterans, fronted by one Fredrick Ngombe, also want Mnangagwa to honour a pledge by former President Robert Mugabe in 1998 to pay them a monthly pension. They however, failed to meet Mnangagwa, who was chairing a Cabinet meeting.