Prophet Makandiwa relocates to Zambia?

by Mandla Ndlovu

United Family International Church Leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa is reportedly mulling a move to set up his church headquarters in Zambia a church source has said.This comes amidst revelations that Zambian President Edgar Lungu has offered Makandiwa land to build his church in Zambia."The Prophet is contemplating setting up a strong base in the neighbouring country after being offered land by His Excellency Edgar Lungu," the source said. "But that does not necessarily mean he may want to abandon Zimbabwe if he is to agree on the offer, but it means he may want to expand the church by stabling another solid base in that country."Makandiwa will not be the first one to leave the country. Few years ago, his counterpart Prophet Uebert Angel of Spirit Embassy the Good News church returned back to the United Kingdom after staying a few years ministering in the country.Makandiwa was not present at church this past Sunday.Prophet Makandiwa, recently waded into the monetary policy debate and advised monetary authorities to urgently address the currency distortions that have become an albatross for both business and consumers.