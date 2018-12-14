Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa urges nation to unite after August 1 killings report

by Mandla Ndlovu
37 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged the nation to unite and engage in a process of reforming, restructuring and rebuilding.

He was speaking on Tuesday after delivering the Motlanthe Commission of inquiry report into the August 1 political killings.

"Today (Tuesday) as promised, the report into the August 1 incident was released. The Commission of Inquiry was independent ,transparent and produced a thorough and fair report. We have studied it at length, and expect all parties to do the same, so we can take the necessary insights" Mnangagwa said.
"I now urge the country to come together and unite. We have a long road of recovery ahead, a process of reforming, restructuring and rebuilding.  This requires above all peace, love and unity. We must now look forward, and work as one nation for a better, prosperous future."

Presenting his report Mnangagwa told the nation that the commission had established that  the opposition MDC was responsible for the violence that took place on August 1.

"Having considered all the evidence, the Commission found on a balance of probability, that speeches made by political leaders mostly the MDC Alliance before and after the elections heightened tensions and played a part in inciting some members of the public to protest tensions," Mnangagwa said.

"The influence of these speeches is evidenced by demonstrators reproducing, in many cases, word for word the language used in the rallies in their songs and speeches during the demonstrations.

"During the pre-election rallies, the MDC Alliance had taken a position that if their presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa did not win the elections, they would protest, a threat that they implemented."

The commission urged the police to move with speed in implementing the prosecution of actors involved in the violent protests that left six people dead.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mandatory HIV testing before marriage proposed

10 secs ago | 0 Views

SA issues warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe

12 mins ago | 99 Views

WATCH: ZBC scams and sabotages War veterans

21 mins ago | 166 Views

Prophet Makandiwa relocates to Zambia?

59 mins ago | 1111 Views

ZANU PF conference came and gone, what's the way forward?

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

MDC took advantage of the obvious

2 hrs ago | 1407 Views

War vets sue ZBC

2 hrs ago | 1204 Views

August 1 violence probe team nails Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 1799 Views

War vets demand $13.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Man dies receiving prayers at shrine

3 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Fuel shortages hit BCC operations

3 hrs ago | 658 Views

Chief Ndiweni faces arrest

3 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Kamambo reaches out to loser Chiyangwa

3 hrs ago | 480 Views

Soldiers' use of live bullets was 'unjustified and disproportionate' - Report

3 hrs ago | 655 Views

Miner lays contempt of court charge against Nyambirai

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Foreign-based motorists urged to use eTIP facility

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

Man fatally strikes wife over infidelity

3 hrs ago | 722 Views

Harare hit by serious water chemical shortages

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

August 1 massacre commander's promotion raises stink

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

No coups in 2018: Will 2019 be so stable?

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Harare City Council sells land to raise salaries

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Killer army pilot jailed

3 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister fights default judgment

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Parliament has final say on death penalty

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Police shoot, injure 2 robbers

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mukanya in make-up gig

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

State admits lack of documentary evidence in Mandiwanzira case

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Tendai Biti tears into Mthuli Ncube's budget

4 hrs ago | 659 Views

War vets storm Mnangagwa office

4 hrs ago | 558 Views

Crucial findings in the commission of inquiry report

4 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zanu-PF recovers 15 vehicles from expelled members

4 hrs ago | 615 Views

Peak season at Beitbridge border

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Police urged to deploy vehicles to critically needy areas

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Cassava makes history

4 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwe pushes to abolish death sentence

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Chicken Inn snap up attackers

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Granny, grandson axed to death

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Kamambo, Chiyangwa bury hatchet

4 hrs ago | 443 Views

Black Panther star Danai in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mutare eyes smart city status

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Ministry official off the hook

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe, SA border authorities brace for increased traffic

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Findings of Commission of Inquiry into 1 August 2018 Post-Election Violence

4 hrs ago | 647 Views

Boy (16) arrested for carjacking

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa to launch cattle breeding scheme

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

ManU sacked Mourinho for being 6th; we are the poorest yet can't sack ED, even after 38 years - it sucks!

13 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Deployment of the soldiers was lawful and 'unavoidable' - Report

14 hrs ago | 2488 Views

Motlanthe Commission recommends compensation

14 hrs ago | 2747 Views

WATCH: War vets call Matemadanda a bogus taxi driver

16 hrs ago | 5989 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days