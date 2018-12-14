Mnangagwa urges nation to unite after August 1 killings report

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged the nation to unite and engage in a process of reforming, restructuring and rebuilding.He was speaking on Tuesday after delivering the Motlanthe Commission of inquiry report into the August 1 political killings."Today (Tuesday) as promised, the report into the August 1 incident was released. The Commission of Inquiry was independent ,transparent and produced a thorough and fair report. We have studied it at length, and expect all parties to do the same, so we can take the necessary insights" Mnangagwa said."I now urge the country to come together and unite. We have a long road of recovery ahead, a process of reforming, restructuring and rebuilding. This requires above all peace, love and unity. We must now look forward, and work as one nation for a better, prosperous future."Presenting his report Mnangagwa told the nation that the commission had established that the opposition MDC was responsible for the violence that took place on August 1."Having considered all the evidence, the Commission found on a balance of probability, that speeches made by political leaders mostly the MDC Alliance before and after the elections heightened tensions and played a part in inciting some members of the public to protest tensions," Mnangagwa said."The influence of these speeches is evidenced by demonstrators reproducing, in many cases, word for word the language used in the rallies in their songs and speeches during the demonstrations."During the pre-election rallies, the MDC Alliance had taken a position that if their presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa did not win the elections, they would protest, a threat that they implemented."The commission urged the police to move with speed in implementing the prosecution of actors involved in the violent protests that left six people dead.