WATCH: ZBC scams and sabotages War veterans

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zbc is the South Wing of ZANU PF, but why take money from people & not deliver services? You're Scammers!! pic.twitter.com/UApv90C7dQ — LynneM 💕💝💎 (@LynNemudonhi) December 18, 2018

Members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has claimed the the national broadcaster ZBC received payment for an advert meant to invite association members to a demonstration held on Tuesday but the advert was never aired. When the war vets made follow up on their advert they were informed by the CEO of ZBC that he needs clearance from higher powers to play the advert.