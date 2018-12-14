Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: ZBC scams and sabotages War veterans

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has claimed the the national broadcaster ZBC received payment for an advert meant to invite association members to a demonstration held on Tuesday but the advert was never aired. When the war vets made follow up on their advert they were informed by the CEO of ZBC that he needs clearance from higher powers to play the advert. 





Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The Gukurahundi victims demand apology and compensation

21 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe to abolish death sentence

22 mins ago | 23 Views

Cabinet approves Cyber Crime bill

25 mins ago | 110 Views

Lumumba blasts Mnangagwa; Mthuli Ncube

53 mins ago | 808 Views

Mothlante Commission Report: Equating the victim to the perpetrator - MDC

1 hr ago | 367 Views

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named Man Utd caretaker manage

2 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chiwenga takes over doctors' salary negotiations

2 hrs ago | 3633 Views

Mandatory HIV testing before marriage proposed

3 hrs ago | 1170 Views

SA issues warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Mnangagwa urges nation to unite after August 1 killings report

3 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Prophet Makandiwa relocates to Zambia?

4 hrs ago | 3844 Views

ZANU PF conference came and gone, what's the way forward?

5 hrs ago | 883 Views

MDC took advantage of the obvious

5 hrs ago | 2427 Views

War vets sue ZBC

5 hrs ago | 1709 Views

August 1 violence probe team nails Chamisa's MDC

5 hrs ago | 2983 Views

War vets demand $13.5 billion

5 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Man dies receiving prayers at shrine

6 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Fuel shortages hit BCC operations

6 hrs ago | 871 Views

Chief Ndiweni faces arrest

6 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Kamambo reaches out to loser Chiyangwa

6 hrs ago | 730 Views

Soldiers' use of live bullets was 'unjustified and disproportionate' - Report

6 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Miner lays contempt of court charge against Nyambirai

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Foreign-based motorists urged to use eTIP facility

6 hrs ago | 667 Views

Man fatally strikes wife over infidelity

6 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Harare hit by serious water chemical shortages

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

August 1 massacre commander's promotion raises stink

6 hrs ago | 607 Views

No coups in 2018: Will 2019 be so stable?

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Harare City Council sells land to raise salaries

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

Killer army pilot jailed

6 hrs ago | 925 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister fights default judgment

6 hrs ago | 248 Views

Parliament has final say on death penalty

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Police shoot, injure 2 robbers

6 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mukanya in make-up gig

6 hrs ago | 294 Views

State admits lack of documentary evidence in Mandiwanzira case

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Tendai Biti tears into Mthuli Ncube's budget

6 hrs ago | 1048 Views

War vets storm Mnangagwa office

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

Crucial findings in the commission of inquiry report

6 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Zanu-PF recovers 15 vehicles from expelled members

6 hrs ago | 779 Views

Peak season at Beitbridge border

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

Police urged to deploy vehicles to critically needy areas

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

Cassava makes history

6 hrs ago | 741 Views

Zimbabwe pushes to abolish death sentence

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Chicken Inn snap up attackers

6 hrs ago | 601 Views

Granny, grandson axed to death

7 hrs ago | 606 Views

Kamambo, Chiyangwa bury hatchet

7 hrs ago | 580 Views

Black Panther star Danai in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mutare eyes smart city status

7 hrs ago | 156 Views

Ministry official off the hook

7 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwe, SA border authorities brace for increased traffic

7 hrs ago | 154 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days