SA issues warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe
4 hrs ago | Views
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of South Africa has issued an arrest warrant for former first lady Grace Mugabe. She assaulted South African model Gabriella Engels at a hotel in Johannesburg in 2017.
"We can report that the warrant of arrest has been issued for Grace Mugabe," said AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel
Mrs Mugabe allegedly assaulted Miss Engels after she found the model partying with her two sons at a Sandton hotel.
Source - Byo24News