SA issues warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe

by Mandla Ndlovu

“We can report that the warrant of arrest has been issued for Grace Mugabe,” said AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.



Mrs Mugabe allegedly assaulted Miss Engels after she found the model partying with her two sons at a Sandton hotel. — zanupf_patriots (@zanupf_patriots) December 19, 2018

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of South Africa has issued an arrest warrant for former first lady Grace Mugabe. She assaulted South African model Gabriella Engels at a hotel in Johannesburg in 2017."We can report that the warrant of arrest has been issued for Grace Mugabe," said AfriForum CEO Kallie KrielMore to follow…