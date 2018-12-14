Mandatory HIV testing before marriage proposed

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The National Aids Council has made a proposal that all couples intending to tie the knot must first produce proof of HIV testing before the marriage officers can officiate their marriage."We want pastors & marriage officers to demand proof of HIV testing from couples intending to get married," National Aids Council Monitoring and Evaluation Director, Amon Mpofu said on Wednesday.In 2017 the Zambian government backed down on its mandatory HIV and Aids testing policy following a country wide uproar.Zambian President Edgar Lungu had announced that Zambia was going to conduct compulsory HIV & Aids testing as part of his government plans to eradicate the diseases by 2030.