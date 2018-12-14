Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga takes over doctors' salary negotiations

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga has taken over the oversight role on the negotiations between government  and striking doctors.

This was revealed by the Minister of Media information and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa the post cabinet media briefing on Wednesday.

"The cabinet was briefed by the minister of health of the striking  junior doctors. The cabinet while noting the ongoing efforts to resolve the matter agreed that henceforth the engagement process be under the guidance of Hon. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga." Mutsvangwa said.

Doctors are demanding to be paid in foreign currency amongst a number of demands.


In April this year Vice President Chiwenga instructed the firing of all nurses who had gone on industrial action.

At that time Chiwenga told the nurses that Government was regarding their strike as  lack of remorse as politically motivated and as going beyond concerns of conditions of service and worker welfare.



Source - Byo24News

