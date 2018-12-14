Lumumba blasts Mnangagwa; Mthuli Ncube

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Self-styled communications strategist William Mutumanje (Acie Lumumba) on Tuesday blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube for failing to fix the economy as they promised when the new dispensation started." My Mnangagwa experience at the moment is not enjoyable. I am not enjoying this ZANU PF experience at all. I think something is very wrong about how we are being led and where we are being led to." Mutumanje said."One the key milestones that Mnangagwa set for himself was that he was going to fight against corruption. When the coup happened, Minister SB Moyo said they are targeting the criminals around the President. The arrested Chombo, Made and other but all of them have been released."Turning to Mthuli Ncube, Mutumanje said Ncube was no longer using his brains since he wore the ZANU PF scarf but was now thinking like Mnangagwa."The scarf that the Professor was wearing has super powers, if you wear it you start to think like the owner of that scarf. You no longer use your own brains."Mutumanje was referring to the interview where Ncube said the governement has arrested a lot of people and are in jail to corruption charges.Recently the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe dismissed claims that suspended RBZ bosses Mirirai Chiremba, Norman Mataruka, Gresham Muradzikwa and Azvinandawa Saburi - were part of a cartel controlling the allocation of foreign currency and bond notes to traders on the black market has been rubbished by the Central bank as false information.Mutumanje had claimed that the four directors together with senior Zanu PF officials with political clout were behind the cartel's survival, adding that the officials were linked to "remnants" of former Central Intelligence Organisation director-general Happyton Bonyongwe, his wife Willia, who is the former Zimra board chairperson and an unnamed top executive at the National Oil Company of Zimbabwe.Mutumanje later confessed in a leaked whatsapp audio recording that he was working for embattled War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa who had bought him with $40 000 to lie.