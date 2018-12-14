Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lumumba blasts Mnangagwa; Mthuli Ncube

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Self-styled communications strategist William Mutumanje (Acie Lumumba) on Tuesday blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube for failing to fix the economy as they promised when the new dispensation started.

" My Mnangagwa experience at the moment is not enjoyable. I am not enjoying this ZANU PF experience at all. I think something is very wrong about how we are being led and where we are being led to." Mutumanje said.

"One the key milestones that Mnangagwa set for himself was that he was going to fight against corruption. When the coup happened, Minister SB Moyo said they are targeting the criminals around the President. The arrested Chombo, Made and other but all of them have been released."

Turning to Mthuli Ncube, Mutumanje said Ncube was no longer using his brains since he wore the ZANU PF scarf but was now thinking like Mnangagwa.
"The scarf that the Professor was wearing has super powers, if you wear it you start to think like the owner of that scarf. You no longer use your own brains."

Mutumanje was referring to the interview where Ncube said the governement has arrested a lot of people and are in jail to corruption charges.

Recently the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe dismissed claims that suspended RBZ bosses Mirirai Chiremba, Norman Mataruka, Gresham Muradzikwa and Azvinandawa Saburi - were part of a cartel controlling the allocation of foreign currency and bond notes to traders on the black market has been rubbished by the Central bank as false information.
Mutumanje had claimed that the four directors together with senior Zanu PF officials with political clout were behind the cartel's survival, adding that the officials were linked to "remnants" of former Central Intelligence Organisation director-general Happyton Bonyongwe, his wife Willia, who is the former Zimra board chairperson and an unnamed top executive at the National Oil Company of Zimbabwe.

Mutumanje  later confessed in a leaked whatsapp audio recording that he was working for embattled War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa who had bought him with $40 000 to lie.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: August 1 victim demands US$200 000 compensation

15 mins ago | 34 Views

The Gukurahundi victims demand apology and compensation

16 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe to abolish death sentence

38 mins ago | 59 Views

Cabinet approves Cyber Crime bill

41 mins ago | 225 Views

Mothlante Commission Report: Equating the victim to the perpetrator - MDC

1 hr ago | 506 Views

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named Man Utd caretaker manage

2 hrs ago | 591 Views

Chiwenga takes over doctors' salary negotiations

2 hrs ago | 4078 Views

Mandatory HIV testing before marriage proposed

3 hrs ago | 1246 Views

SA issues warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2187 Views

WATCH: ZBC scams and sabotages War veterans

3 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Mnangagwa urges nation to unite after August 1 killings report

3 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Prophet Makandiwa relocates to Zambia?

4 hrs ago | 4023 Views

ZANU PF conference came and gone, what's the way forward?

5 hrs ago | 900 Views

MDC took advantage of the obvious

5 hrs ago | 2511 Views

War vets sue ZBC

5 hrs ago | 1745 Views

August 1 violence probe team nails Chamisa's MDC

5 hrs ago | 3071 Views

War vets demand $13.5 billion

5 hrs ago | 2456 Views

Man dies receiving prayers at shrine

6 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Fuel shortages hit BCC operations

6 hrs ago | 894 Views

Chief Ndiweni faces arrest

6 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Kamambo reaches out to loser Chiyangwa

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

Soldiers' use of live bullets was 'unjustified and disproportionate' - Report

6 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Miner lays contempt of court charge against Nyambirai

6 hrs ago | 248 Views

Foreign-based motorists urged to use eTIP facility

6 hrs ago | 688 Views

Man fatally strikes wife over infidelity

6 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Harare hit by serious water chemical shortages

6 hrs ago | 248 Views

August 1 massacre commander's promotion raises stink

6 hrs ago | 626 Views

No coups in 2018: Will 2019 be so stable?

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Harare City Council sells land to raise salaries

6 hrs ago | 428 Views

Killer army pilot jailed

6 hrs ago | 954 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister fights default judgment

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Parliament has final say on death penalty

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Police shoot, injure 2 robbers

6 hrs ago | 606 Views

Mukanya in make-up gig

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

State admits lack of documentary evidence in Mandiwanzira case

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Tendai Biti tears into Mthuli Ncube's budget

6 hrs ago | 1069 Views

War vets storm Mnangagwa office

6 hrs ago | 762 Views

Crucial findings in the commission of inquiry report

7 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Zanu-PF recovers 15 vehicles from expelled members

7 hrs ago | 801 Views

Peak season at Beitbridge border

7 hrs ago | 392 Views

Police urged to deploy vehicles to critically needy areas

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Cassava makes history

7 hrs ago | 755 Views

Zimbabwe pushes to abolish death sentence

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Chicken Inn snap up attackers

7 hrs ago | 611 Views

Granny, grandson axed to death

7 hrs ago | 620 Views

Kamambo, Chiyangwa bury hatchet

7 hrs ago | 594 Views

Black Panther star Danai in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 609 Views

Mutare eyes smart city status

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

Ministry official off the hook

7 hrs ago | 307 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days