WATCH: August 1 victim demands US$200 000 compensation
One of the victims of the bloody August 1 killings that left 6 civilians dead and 35 injured Adrian Munjere has demanded that the government compensate him with USD$ 200 000 because he cannot do any work due to injury.
Adrian needs physiotherapy on his right arm after being shot on the day.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday said the government will take over the medical bills of all the injured people and they will consider setting up a compensation fund for the injured as suggested by the Motlanthe commission report.
#MohlanteCommissionFindings Adrian Munjere,a victim of the #August1 violence needs physiotherapy on his right arm after being shot on the day.He welcomes the recommendations by the #Commission which includes #Compensation. He wants US$200 thousand. @BusinessTimesZW @ZiFMNews pic.twitter.com/8g0POe4rQO— Garikai Fadzi (@gariefadzi) December 18, 2018
