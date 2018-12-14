WATCH: August 1 victim demands US$200 000 compensation

News / National

by Collen Ncube

One of the victims of the bloody August 1 killings that left 6 civilians dead and 35 injured Adrian Munjere has demanded that the government compensate him with USD$ 200 000 because he cannot do any work due to injury.Adrian needs physiotherapy on his right arm after being shot on the day.President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday said the government will take over the medical bills of all the injured people and they will consider setting up a compensation fund for the injured as suggested by the Motlanthe commission report.