Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: August 1 victim demands US$200 000 compensation

by Collen Ncube
21 secs ago | Views
One of the victims of the bloody August 1 killings that left 6 civilians dead and 35 injured Adrian Munjere has demanded that the government compensate him with USD$ 200 000 because he cannot do any work due to injury.

Adrian needs physiotherapy on his right arm after being shot on the day.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday said the government will take over the medical bills of all the injured people and they will consider setting up a compensation fund for the injured as suggested by the Motlanthe commission report.




Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The Gukurahundi victims demand apology and compensation

55 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe to abolish death sentence

23 mins ago | 24 Views

Cabinet approves Cyber Crime bill

26 mins ago | 117 Views

Lumumba blasts Mnangagwa; Mthuli Ncube

53 mins ago | 827 Views

Mothlante Commission Report: Equating the victim to the perpetrator - MDC

1 hr ago | 369 Views

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named Man Utd caretaker manage

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chiwenga takes over doctors' salary negotiations

2 hrs ago | 3646 Views

Mandatory HIV testing before marriage proposed

3 hrs ago | 1173 Views

SA issues warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2063 Views

WATCH: ZBC scams and sabotages War veterans

3 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Mnangagwa urges nation to unite after August 1 killings report

3 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Prophet Makandiwa relocates to Zambia?

4 hrs ago | 3848 Views

ZANU PF conference came and gone, what's the way forward?

5 hrs ago | 884 Views

MDC took advantage of the obvious

5 hrs ago | 2429 Views

War vets sue ZBC

5 hrs ago | 1711 Views

August 1 violence probe team nails Chamisa's MDC

5 hrs ago | 2988 Views

War vets demand $13.5 billion

5 hrs ago | 2388 Views

Man dies receiving prayers at shrine

6 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Fuel shortages hit BCC operations

6 hrs ago | 872 Views

Chief Ndiweni faces arrest

6 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Kamambo reaches out to loser Chiyangwa

6 hrs ago | 731 Views

Soldiers' use of live bullets was 'unjustified and disproportionate' - Report

6 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Miner lays contempt of court charge against Nyambirai

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Foreign-based motorists urged to use eTIP facility

6 hrs ago | 668 Views

Man fatally strikes wife over infidelity

6 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Harare hit by serious water chemical shortages

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

August 1 massacre commander's promotion raises stink

6 hrs ago | 608 Views

No coups in 2018: Will 2019 be so stable?

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Harare City Council sells land to raise salaries

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

Killer army pilot jailed

6 hrs ago | 925 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister fights default judgment

6 hrs ago | 248 Views

Parliament has final say on death penalty

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Police shoot, injure 2 robbers

6 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mukanya in make-up gig

6 hrs ago | 294 Views

State admits lack of documentary evidence in Mandiwanzira case

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Tendai Biti tears into Mthuli Ncube's budget

6 hrs ago | 1049 Views

War vets storm Mnangagwa office

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

Crucial findings in the commission of inquiry report

6 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Zanu-PF recovers 15 vehicles from expelled members

6 hrs ago | 779 Views

Peak season at Beitbridge border

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

Police urged to deploy vehicles to critically needy areas

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

Cassava makes history

6 hrs ago | 741 Views

Zimbabwe pushes to abolish death sentence

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Chicken Inn snap up attackers

7 hrs ago | 602 Views

Granny, grandson axed to death

7 hrs ago | 606 Views

Kamambo, Chiyangwa bury hatchet

7 hrs ago | 580 Views

Black Panther star Danai in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 592 Views

Mutare eyes smart city status

7 hrs ago | 156 Views

Ministry official off the hook

7 hrs ago | 303 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days