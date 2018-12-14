Saviour Kasukuwere now employed by a Harare court?

News / National

by Collen Ncube

Former cabinet minister @Hon_Kasukuwere , who is pursuing a law degree, is currently on attachment at a Harare court.

***He is doing clerical work -issuing & receiving forms plus setting down matters for hearing pic.twitter.com/dgfoXZoaHW — Larry Moyo (@larry_moyo) December 18, 2018

The former Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Saviour Kasukuwere is currently doing clerical work that is issuing, receiving forms and settling matters for hearing at Harare Court.Journalist Larry Moyo through his twitter handle wrote "Did you know that former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere who is pursuing a law degree, is currently on attachment at a Harare court. He is doing clerical work issuing and receiving forms plus setting down matters for hearing".Kasukuwere fled the country following former President Robert Mugabe's ouster last November and volleys of gunshots that were fired towards his house.On the 22nd of May 2018 he broke his six-month long self-imposed exile and he is currently facing three counts of criminal abuse of office during his tenure as Local Government minister and another count as Indigenisation minister.