Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Saviour Kasukuwere now employed by a Harare court?

by Collen Ncube
3 hrs ago | Views
The former Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Saviour Kasukuwere is currently doing clerical work that is issuing, receiving forms and settling matters for hearing at Harare Court.

Journalist Larry Moyo through his twitter handle wrote "Did you know that former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere who is pursuing a law degree, is currently on attachment at a Harare court. He is doing clerical work issuing and receiving forms plus setting down matters for hearing".

Kasukuwere fled the country following former President Robert Mugabe's ouster last November and volleys of gunshots that were fired towards his house.
On the 22nd of May 2018 he broke his six-month long self-imposed exile and he is currently facing three counts of criminal abuse of office during his tenure as Local Government minister and another count as Indigenisation minister.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: House burns after fuel explosion

4 mins ago | 3 Views

SA police seek Interpol's help to arrest Grace Mugabe

12 mins ago | 32 Views

ZANU PF's culture of impunity chronicled

51 mins ago | 158 Views

5 Ways to finance your construction project

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Army protests budget allocation?

1 hr ago | 769 Views

Zimbabwe police charge protesting teachers with disorderly conduct and contravening POSA

2 hrs ago | 595 Views

Jonathan Moyo shreds Motlanthe report

2 hrs ago | 3022 Views

WATCH: August 1 victim demands US$200 000 compensation

3 hrs ago | 1080 Views

The Gukurahundi victims demand apology and compensation

3 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zimbabwe to abolish death sentence

4 hrs ago | 408 Views

Cabinet approves Cyber Crime bill

4 hrs ago | 865 Views

Lumumba blasts Mnangagwa; Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 5453 Views

Mothlante Commission Report: Equating the victim to the perpetrator - MDC

5 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named Man Utd caretaker manage

5 hrs ago | 941 Views

Chiwenga takes over doctors' salary negotiations

6 hrs ago | 7586 Views

Mandatory HIV testing before marriage proposed

6 hrs ago | 1731 Views

SA issues warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3003 Views

WATCH: ZBC scams and sabotages War veterans

6 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Mnangagwa urges nation to unite after August 1 killings report

7 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Prophet Makandiwa relocates to Zambia?

7 hrs ago | 5493 Views

ZANU PF conference came and gone, what's the way forward?

8 hrs ago | 1086 Views

MDC took advantage of the obvious

8 hrs ago | 3019 Views

War vets sue ZBC

9 hrs ago | 1972 Views

August 1 violence probe team nails Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 3758 Views

War vets demand $13.5 billion

9 hrs ago | 3003 Views

Man dies receiving prayers at shrine

9 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Fuel shortages hit BCC operations

9 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Chief Ndiweni faces arrest

9 hrs ago | 2281 Views

Kamambo reaches out to loser Chiyangwa

9 hrs ago | 944 Views

Soldiers' use of live bullets was 'unjustified and disproportionate' - Report

9 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Miner lays contempt of court charge against Nyambirai

9 hrs ago | 308 Views

Foreign-based motorists urged to use eTIP facility

9 hrs ago | 842 Views

Man fatally strikes wife over infidelity

9 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Harare hit by serious water chemical shortages

9 hrs ago | 310 Views

August 1 massacre commander's promotion raises stink

9 hrs ago | 795 Views

No coups in 2018: Will 2019 be so stable?

9 hrs ago | 299 Views

Harare City Council sells land to raise salaries

9 hrs ago | 542 Views

Killer army pilot jailed

9 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister fights default judgment

9 hrs ago | 342 Views

Parliament has final say on death penalty

10 hrs ago | 235 Views

Police shoot, injure 2 robbers

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mukanya in make-up gig

10 hrs ago | 394 Views

State admits lack of documentary evidence in Mandiwanzira case

10 hrs ago | 269 Views

Tendai Biti tears into Mthuli Ncube's budget

10 hrs ago | 1285 Views

War vets storm Mnangagwa office

10 hrs ago | 873 Views

Crucial findings in the commission of inquiry report

10 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Zanu-PF recovers 15 vehicles from expelled members

10 hrs ago | 922 Views

Peak season at Beitbridge border

10 hrs ago | 470 Views

Police urged to deploy vehicles to critically needy areas

10 hrs ago | 326 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days