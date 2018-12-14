Army protests budget allocation?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Members of the Zimbabwe National Defense Forces have allegedly issued sentiments protesting over the budget allocation given to the defense ministry.This was revealed by the Member of Parliament for Dzivarasekwa Edwin Mushoriwa during a budget on Wednesday on parliament."This budget is a security threat because it did not cater enough for army." Mushoriwa said. "My constituency covers some barracks and I am worried by the sentiments coming from there."Finance minister Mthuli Ncube allocated $546,9 million to the Defence ministry during his 2019 budget statement.The exorbitant figure faced widespread condemnation from many Zimbabwean citizens. However the minister defended it saying it is meant to cater for maintenance of equipment, facilities, training and development."This allocation is small; we have a situation where we have our military personnel at times having two meals per day instead of three; our police officers failing to attend to crime scenes because they do not have transport and other equipment to use. So we need to capacitate them," Ncube said.