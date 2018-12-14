Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Army protests budget allocation?

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Members of the Zimbabwe National Defense Forces have allegedly issued sentiments protesting over the budget allocation given to the defense ministry.
This was revealed by  the Member of Parliament for Dzivarasekwa Edwin Mushoriwa during a budget on Wednesday on  parliament.  

"This budget is a security threat because it did not cater enough for army." Mushoriwa said. "My  constituency covers some barracks and I am  worried by the sentiments coming from there."

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube allocated $546,9 million to the Defence ministry during his 2019 budget statement.

The exorbitant figure faced widespread condemnation from many Zimbabwean citizens. However the minister defended it saying it is meant to cater for maintenance of equipment, facilities, training and development.

"This allocation is small; we have a situation where we have our military personnel at times having two meals per day instead of three; our police officers failing to attend to crime scenes because they do not have transport and other equipment to use. So we need to capacitate them," Ncube said.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF's culture of impunity chronicled

24 mins ago | 53 Views

5 Ways to finance your construction project

43 mins ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe police charge protesting teachers with disorderly conduct and contravening POSA

2 hrs ago | 497 Views

Jonathan Moyo shreds Motlanthe report

2 hrs ago | 2508 Views

Saviour Kasukuwere now employed by a Harare court?

3 hrs ago | 3305 Views

WATCH: August 1 victim demands US$200 000 compensation

3 hrs ago | 981 Views

The Gukurahundi victims demand apology and compensation

3 hrs ago | 639 Views

Zimbabwe to abolish death sentence

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Cabinet approves Cyber Crime bill

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

Lumumba blasts Mnangagwa; Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 5039 Views

Mothlante Commission Report: Equating the victim to the perpetrator - MDC

4 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named Man Utd caretaker manage

5 hrs ago | 931 Views

Chiwenga takes over doctors' salary negotiations

5 hrs ago | 7308 Views

Mandatory HIV testing before marriage proposed

6 hrs ago | 1702 Views

SA issues warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 2947 Views

WATCH: ZBC scams and sabotages War veterans

6 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Mnangagwa urges nation to unite after August 1 killings report

6 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Prophet Makandiwa relocates to Zambia?

7 hrs ago | 5378 Views

ZANU PF conference came and gone, what's the way forward?

8 hrs ago | 1065 Views

MDC took advantage of the obvious

8 hrs ago | 2984 Views

War vets sue ZBC

8 hrs ago | 1958 Views

August 1 violence probe team nails Chamisa's MDC

8 hrs ago | 3666 Views

War vets demand $13.5 billion

8 hrs ago | 2947 Views

Man dies receiving prayers at shrine

9 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Fuel shortages hit BCC operations

9 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Chief Ndiweni faces arrest

9 hrs ago | 2234 Views

Kamambo reaches out to loser Chiyangwa

9 hrs ago | 919 Views

Soldiers' use of live bullets was 'unjustified and disproportionate' - Report

9 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Miner lays contempt of court charge against Nyambirai

9 hrs ago | 304 Views

Foreign-based motorists urged to use eTIP facility

9 hrs ago | 826 Views

Man fatally strikes wife over infidelity

9 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Harare hit by serious water chemical shortages

9 hrs ago | 302 Views

August 1 massacre commander's promotion raises stink

9 hrs ago | 778 Views

No coups in 2018: Will 2019 be so stable?

9 hrs ago | 295 Views

Harare City Council sells land to raise salaries

9 hrs ago | 524 Views

Killer army pilot jailed

9 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister fights default judgment

9 hrs ago | 334 Views

Parliament has final say on death penalty

9 hrs ago | 232 Views

Police shoot, injure 2 robbers

9 hrs ago | 710 Views

Mukanya in make-up gig

9 hrs ago | 385 Views

State admits lack of documentary evidence in Mandiwanzira case

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

Tendai Biti tears into Mthuli Ncube's budget

9 hrs ago | 1271 Views

War vets storm Mnangagwa office

9 hrs ago | 863 Views

Crucial findings in the commission of inquiry report

9 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Zanu-PF recovers 15 vehicles from expelled members

9 hrs ago | 911 Views

Peak season at Beitbridge border

9 hrs ago | 462 Views

Police urged to deploy vehicles to critically needy areas

9 hrs ago | 319 Views

Cassava makes history

9 hrs ago | 870 Views

Zimbabwe pushes to abolish death sentence

9 hrs ago | 244 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days