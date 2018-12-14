News / National
Government evicts 500 illegal farm settlers
Cabinet has approved the eviction of 500 illegal farm settlers across the country under the 100 days priority projects approved by cabinet for immediate implementation under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement.
In an interview after the cabinet meeting, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Sen. Retired Air marshal Perence Shiri said, "those evictions will take place and the displaced families will need to go back to where they came from. If they have nowhere to go, social warfare will assist them before walking away".
These evictions come after more than a decade of the resettling of people and these are likely to leave families homeless.
#PostCabinetBriefing Cabinet has approved the Ministry of Agriculture #100DayCyclePriorityProjects— Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) December 19, 2018
- irrigation of 443ha of functional irrigated area
- Fencing 100km of Gonarezhou National Park @Zimparks
- Eviction of 500 illegal farm settlers#Vision2030 #TSP pic.twitter.com/cBDmH0v9Qg
Source - Byo24News