Dzamara; Masiyiwa clash

Human rights activists  are baying for the blood of  Tsitsi Masiyiwa the wife of telecommunications guru Strive Masiyiwa after she said some people calling for injustice are not genuine but sponsored.

Said Tsitsi, "Some outcries and actions in pursuit of justice seem and look so right until you discover the source of the outcry and sponsor of the cause. Take a step back and reflect on some of the things we consider good and just causes."

This did not go down well with Patson Dzamara who has been calling for justice over the disappearance of his brother Itai dzamara.

"What is the bottom line? Justice is the bottom line." Dzamara said. "Whether any quest for justice emanates from a volcano or is sponsored by a storm, it remains noble and progressive. We will not tire neither shall we let injustice prevail in our midst, whatever it takes."

Human Rights Watch Southern Africa Director replied Tsitsi, " If you are implying that all and any outcry and pursuit of justice is sponsored then that really is sad. When your husband pursued his fight to be licensed it was a just cause. In such position of privilege, you should choose your words more carefully, let you promote injustice."

The National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) accused Tsitsi of being insensitive.

"Each time you open your mouth the insensitivity of speaking from a position of privilege is yawning. Instead of supporting the quest for justice and freedom, you seek to filter, qualify and evaluate the quest. For the why Tsitsi?" NERA said.



