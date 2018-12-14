Report of commission of inquiry free for debate

News / National

by Staff reporter

The leader of government business in Parliament Ziyambi Ziyambi says parliamentarians are free to bring for debate in the National Assembly the report of the commission of inquiry into the 1st of August 2018 post election violence.Honourable Ziyambi said the report which was made public by President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday as he promised at the beginning of the inquiry, is a public document and there is no issue with parliament debating it.Mbizo constituency member of the National Assembly Honourable Settlement Chikwinya had requested that the National Assembly be allowed to bring into the house for debate the report.The new dispensation has so far lived up to its commitment to open up the democratic space in the country.Meanwhile, debate on the 2019 national budget statement continued in the National Assembly today with several legislators applauding Professor Mthuli Ncube for a well thought out budget.Professor Ncube is seeking permission of the house to table the finance bill to give legislative effect to the 2019 national budget.