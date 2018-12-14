Mnangagwa suspends nurse recruitment

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT will suspend nurse training recruitment with effect from May 2019. Health and Child Care permanent secretary Dr Gerald Gwinji said the decision was a temporary measure, with recruitment set to resume in September 2019.A circular dated 18 December 2018 and signed by the Permanent Secretary of health and Child Care Dr Gerald Gwinji has been sent out to all hospitals that offer nurses' training.Speaking to ZBC News, Dr Gwinji said this is a temporary measure to fine-tune nurses recruitment policies and processes to ensure they are standard and uniform across all institutions."This is a temporary measure to suspend pre-recruitment for candidates who are coming into nurse training for May 2019 and September 2019 going forward. We just want to fine-tune our recruitment policies and processes so that they are standard and uniform across our institutions," said Dr Gwinji.Dr Gwinji further said the Ministry will be communicating end of January or early February next year to nurse training institutions with regards to the process.He clarified that nurses' training has not been suspended per se and a group will be recruited in May 2019 under the revised training regulations."Nurse training per se is not suspended, it is not, we will have a group that will be taken in May but it will then be taken under the revised training regulations," Dr Gwinji said.Meanwhile, Vice President Chiwenga has been tasked to superintend over the engagement process between the striking doctors and the Ministry of Health and Child Care in a bid to break the impasse.Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa disclosed this during a media briefing today.Junior doctors are on strike over an array of grievances extending from low remuneration to poor working conditions.