Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kwekwe engages debt collectors

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Cash-strapped Kwekwe City Council has engaged debt collectors  to recover $45 million owed by ratepayers.

Addressing a full council meeting, Kwekwe treasurer Mrs Rejoice Maweni said council has since served defaulting ratepayers with letters of demand.

"We have issued final demand letters to the defaulters. In the meantime, we are preparing a list of the defaulters which we are going to hand over to our lawyers," she said.

Mrs Maweni said the move to take legal action against defaulting ratepayers was reached after all efforts to recover the money had failed.

"We exhausted all other means to try and convince the defaulters to pay. We were then left with one option, taking the legal route," she said. The move has, however, angered residents who said the council was being insensitive.

"This not the very best route to take against residents given the economic situation that we are facing as residents. They should be considerate.

"Instead of wasting money paying the lawyers, that money should have been channelled towards service delivery," said Mr Alex Homela, who is the Kwekwe Residents and Ratepayers Association (KRRA) secretary-general.

Mr Homela said the council should insist on payment plans.

"We all agree that residents owe Kwekwe in excess of $42 million, but this is not unique to Kwekwe City Council, the economic situation in the country is affecting everyone. Council needs to appreciate that," he said.

Meanwhile, Mrs Maweni expressed hope that Government was going to start paying the $15 million debt owed by Ziscosteel as stated in the 2019 National Budget.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

4 mins ago | 27 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

24 mins ago | 270 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

25 mins ago | 67 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

27 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

28 mins ago | 155 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

29 mins ago | 162 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

31 mins ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

33 mins ago | 118 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

34 mins ago | 293 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

37 mins ago | 244 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

46 mins ago | 346 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

47 mins ago | 77 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

48 mins ago | 263 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

51 mins ago | 310 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

1 hr ago | 454 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

1 hr ago | 423 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

1 hr ago | 792 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

1 hr ago | 741 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

1 hr ago | 362 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

2 hrs ago | 811 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

2 hrs ago | 915 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

3 hrs ago | 623 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

3 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

4 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

4 hrs ago | 926 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

4 hrs ago | 555 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

4 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Chinese exit Bindura

4 hrs ago | 446 Views

Falgold fails to publish FY results

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zifa engages creditors to clear debts

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa should apologise for army killings'

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

14 teachers released

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mthuli Ncube accuse Chamisa's MPs of being dishonest

4 hrs ago | 839 Views

Birth certificate issuance for diasporans relaxed

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Great Zimbabwe records boom in tourists

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Malayitsha kills a cyclist

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Fidelity cuts off the middleman

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

LP gas demand up 100%

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

66% of firms to pay 2018 bonuses

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Miss Zanu-PF Bulawayo wins party's national contest

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Bulawayo industry needs remodelling'

5 hrs ago | 75 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days