Miss Zanu-PF Bulawayo wins party's national contest

News / National

by Staff reporter

MISS Zanu-PF Bulawayo, Nokuthula Sibanda, was crowned Miss Zanu-PF Zimbabwe during the ruling party's 17th Annual National People's Conference held in Esigodini last week.The 42-year-old mother of three, who is the secretary for transport in Bulawayo's provincial structures, came first, beating 50 other contestants drawn from the country's 10 provinces.For her efforts, she won a fridge and was congratulated by the First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa during the Zanu-PF National People's Conference held at Mzingwane High School.Maidei Mpala, Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial secretary for information and publicity in the women's league said they were very happy to scoop the first prize."We're very happy as a province that Sibanda won the national pageant. It shows that we worked very hard," said Mpala.