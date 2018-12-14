Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Miss Zanu-PF Bulawayo wins party's national contest

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
MISS Zanu-PF Bulawayo, Nokuthula Sibanda, was crowned Miss Zanu-PF Zimbabwe during the ruling party's 17th Annual National People's Conference held in Esigodini last week.

The 42-year-old mother of three, who is the secretary for transport in Bulawayo's provincial structures, came first, beating 50 other contestants drawn from the country's 10 provinces.

For her efforts, she won a fridge and was congratulated by the First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa during the Zanu-PF National People's Conference held at Mzingwane High School.

Maidei Mpala, Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial secretary for information and publicity in the women's league said they were very happy to scoop the first prize.

"We're very happy as a province that Sibanda won the national pageant. It shows that we worked very hard," said Mpala.



Source - chronicle

