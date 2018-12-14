Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

66% of firms to pay 2018 bonuses

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A SURVEY has revealed that 66 percent of local firms will pay bonuses this year, an increase of 16 percent from last year. The survey by Industrial Psychology Consultants covered a sample of 71 companies.

Those not paying bonus cited economic challenges. Distribution of the participating economic sectors included manufacturing (13 percent), non-governmental organisations (13 percent), financial services (11 percent), Public Service and Local Government (eight percent), mining (seven percent) and petro-chemicals (six percent).

The agro-processing and agriculture, education, engineering, retail, tourism and hospitality sectors all had four percent. Construction and real estate, IT and telecommunications, medicine and pharmaceuticals and product distribution had three percent set to pay bonuses.

The automotive sector, law and legal services, media, marketing and advertising and transport and logistics had one percent each. Other key outcomes of the IPC study show that 26 percent of the surveyed organisations will not pay bonuses, while eight percent are uncertain.

At least 45 percent of the firms factored in both company and individual employee performance to calculate the bonus for each employee, while a significant 27 percent of the participants did not consider performance.

IPC managing consultant Mr Memory Nguwi said: "The worrying trend though is that a sizeable number of participating organisations are paying the bonus not because they performed but are fulfilling a contractual obligation. The contractual obligation comes from the bonus being part of a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) or being part of an individual employee's contract."

The economy has been negatively affected by multi-tier pricing, which has seen prices of goods and services rising. National Business Council of Zimbabwe (NBZC) president Langton Mabhanga said the three-tier pricing system was most prevalent in the medical field.

"The three-tier pricing system, especially for medication, but across all sectors, has led to the sky-rocketing of prices. Ever since firms were instructed to charge in real time gross settlement (RTGS) and bond notes, their prices tripled and some even quadrupled to match the equivalent in United States dollars," he said.

The erosion of disposable incomes due to the three-tier pricing system (despite the official US dollar-bond note/RTGS rate remaining at 1:1) has been reflected in the jump in the annual inflation rate for November to 31 percent, by 10,16 percentage points from 20,85 percent in October, according to Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency (ZimStats) figures.

Notwithstanding the increased cost of living, firms in both the public and private sectors have not been able to review wages.

"Given the dire economic situation that most companies find themselves in, it may be time for these companies to renegotiate the CBA or the individual contracts so that these take into consideration company performance and individual employee contribution," said Mr Nguwi.

The establishment of a productivity-linked wage/remuneration model for Zimbabwe is being stalled by lack of coordination among the country's social partners.

The topic of productivity measurement in Zimbabwe has been under discussion for over 30 years. The study also revealed that most of the participating organisations intend to increase employee salaries by 10 percent for both executive, managerial and National Employment Council (NEC) next year.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

4 mins ago | 21 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

23 mins ago | 262 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

25 mins ago | 66 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

26 mins ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

27 mins ago | 153 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

29 mins ago | 160 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

31 mins ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

32 mins ago | 117 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

34 mins ago | 291 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

37 mins ago | 244 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

46 mins ago | 342 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

47 mins ago | 77 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

48 mins ago | 262 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

51 mins ago | 307 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

1 hr ago | 452 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

1 hr ago | 421 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

1 hr ago | 790 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

1 hr ago | 740 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

1 hr ago | 362 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

2 hrs ago | 809 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

2 hrs ago | 913 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

3 hrs ago | 623 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

3 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

4 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

4 hrs ago | 925 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

4 hrs ago | 460 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

4 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Chinese exit Bindura

4 hrs ago | 446 Views

Falgold fails to publish FY results

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zifa engages creditors to clear debts

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa should apologise for army killings'

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

14 teachers released

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mthuli Ncube accuse Chamisa's MPs of being dishonest

4 hrs ago | 839 Views

Birth certificate issuance for diasporans relaxed

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Great Zimbabwe records boom in tourists

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Malayitsha kills a cyclist

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Fidelity cuts off the middleman

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

LP gas demand up 100%

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Miss Zanu-PF Bulawayo wins party's national contest

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Bulawayo industry needs remodelling'

5 hrs ago | 75 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days