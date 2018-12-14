Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malayitsha kills a cyclist

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A CYCLIST died on the spot after he was knocked down by a South Africa-bound Toyota Quantum at Stanmore along the Bulawayo- Beitbridge highway.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the accident which occurred on Tuesday at around 9AM at the 92 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

He said the driver of the Quantum Dalubuhle Dlamini tried to overtake Louise Ngwenya (27) who was cycling towards Gwanda Town but hit him.

"I can confirm that we recorded a fatal accident where a driver of a South African registered Quantum hit a cyclist and he died on the spot. The cyclist of Stanmore in Gwanda was headed towards Gwanda Town while the vehicle which was being driven by Dalubuhle Dlamini of Dambashoko Village in Gwanda was following behind.

"Dlamini then tried to drive past Ngwenya and in the process hit him from behind. Ngwenya sustained head injuries and died on the spot. Police were called to attend the scene. Preliminary investigations show that the driver of the vehicle made an error as he tried to overtake the cyclist," said Chief Insp Ndebele.

He said they had launched a festive season traffic awareness campaign in conjunction with the Traffic Safety Council which was going to stretch to January 15 as part of efforts to reduce road accidents.

The police spokesperson said the campaign will mainly target the Bulawayo- Beitbridge and Bulawayo- Plumtree Highways. He said they will be educating road users on the importance of observing road regulations.

"We have launched a joint campaign together with the Traffic Safety Council and other stakeholders like the VID which begins today. The campaign together with these partners will stretch up to January 4 but as police we will extend it to January 15. This campaign seeks to reduce road traffic accidents during the festive season.

"We are targeting major highways but we might also extend to smaller roads. During the campaign we will be distributing literature to road users and educating them on the need to observe road regulations in order to avoid accidents. We therefore ask for maximum cooperation from all road users during the course of this operation," he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged motorists to exercise caution, observe speed limits, rest when fatigued, and desist from overloading vehicles as well as crossing flooded rivers.

He also urged members of the public to leave their premises properly secured or even guarded when travelling for the festive season. Chief Insp Ndebele said they had set up a WhatsApp hotline 0714 590 986 for Matabeleland South province and urged members of the public to utilise it.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

4 mins ago | 20 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

23 mins ago | 260 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

25 mins ago | 65 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

26 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

27 mins ago | 150 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

29 mins ago | 160 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

31 mins ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

32 mins ago | 116 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

34 mins ago | 289 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

36 mins ago | 244 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

46 mins ago | 342 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

47 mins ago | 77 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

48 mins ago | 261 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

51 mins ago | 307 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

1 hr ago | 452 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

1 hr ago | 421 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

1 hr ago | 789 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

1 hr ago | 740 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

1 hr ago | 362 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

2 hrs ago | 808 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

2 hrs ago | 913 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

3 hrs ago | 623 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

3 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

4 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

4 hrs ago | 924 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

4 hrs ago | 460 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

4 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chinese exit Bindura

4 hrs ago | 446 Views

Falgold fails to publish FY results

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zifa engages creditors to clear debts

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa should apologise for army killings'

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

14 teachers released

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mthuli Ncube accuse Chamisa's MPs of being dishonest

4 hrs ago | 838 Views

Birth certificate issuance for diasporans relaxed

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Great Zimbabwe records boom in tourists

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Fidelity cuts off the middleman

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

LP gas demand up 100%

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

66% of firms to pay 2018 bonuses

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Miss Zanu-PF Bulawayo wins party's national contest

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Bulawayo industry needs remodelling'

5 hrs ago | 75 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days