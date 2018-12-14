Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube accuse Chamisa's MPs of being dishonest

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FINANCE Minister Mthuli Ncube yesterday accused opposition MPs of being dishonest by insisting that people are not happy with the 2% levy on electronic transactions, claiming the new tax has widely been embraced.

"The 2% tax is not about Zimbabweans being punished, and it is dishonest to say that they do not want it. In fact, they have embraced it, and ordinarily what Zimbabweans have only complained about is that the prices of fertiliser and goods are high," Ncube said in the National Assembly.

"We have ring-fenced the 2% to make sure that the people of Zimbabwe benefit, such that out of the 2%, we will extract the $310 million to finance devolution. This means that we have taken money from the people to give it back to the people. The change will be used to fund education and health and closing potholes, as well as purchasing ambulances and buying school desks, and so people will feel the impact."

On the United States dollar to RTGS and bond exchange rate, Ncube insisted it is officially 1:1.

"Government said the official rate of US$ to RTGS and bond is 1:1, and this is official, but we are aware of the various premiums applied by people out there in terms of the rate," he said.

"To be clear, this other rate is what we call in economics; premiums. We have the fixed exchange rate regime and there is the premium which people use out there."

Ncube said in 2009 the US$ was introduced to remove zeroes, adding that the current 1:1 fixed rate would protect savings and balance sheets of companies at banks.

But, Norton MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) asked Ncube to explain if he was admitting to the existence of the black market and what he was going to do about it.

Ncube said there was need to deal with economic fundamentals to make sure the monetary sector remained strong, and these, he said, would deal with the fiscal deficit and current account deficit, and strengthen the money supply.

On domestic debt he said by 2019 it will be serviced to the tune of $6,8 billion of which $4,86 billion will be external and $2,18 billion domestic. He said the total debt in the blue book is $17,2 billion ($7,6 billion domestic and $9,6 billion external).

Ncube said inflation as at November was at 9,2% and not the 32% figure by Zimstats, adding that NSSA figures show that there has been a rise in employment levels in the country.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda berated MPs for parroting what Ncube said in the budget statement.

This was after several Zanu PF MPs contributed to the budget speech, giving thanks instead of critiquing it.

"The whole aspect of debating a budget is to discuss its impact on budgetary allocations, and not to repeat what Ncube said in his statement," Mudenda said.

Mutare Central MP Innocent Gonese (MDC Alliance) said while Ncube pretended he was cutting spending by the Executive, several ministers have been seen driving new state-of-the-art Range Rover vehicles, with some even bragging about them on social media.

"The 5% salary cut of the Executive is a deception, because at their level, most of their remuneration is allowances and perks from gallivanting around the world for mega deals they always claim," Gonese said.

"My proposal is that the minister must announce the austerity measures because you cannot hire a $2 million private Swiss jet for President Emmerson Mnangagwa. At least former President Robert Mugabe used Air Zimbabwe."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

14 mins ago | 147 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

16 mins ago | 35 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

17 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

19 mins ago | 94 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

20 mins ago | 104 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

22 mins ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

24 mins ago | 81 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

25 mins ago | 229 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

28 mins ago | 192 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

37 mins ago | 300 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

38 mins ago | 74 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

39 mins ago | 237 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

42 mins ago | 271 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

56 mins ago | 399 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

1 hr ago | 391 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

1 hr ago | 726 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

1 hr ago | 694 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

1 hr ago | 338 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

1 hr ago | 763 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

2 hrs ago | 882 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

3 hrs ago | 616 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

3 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

3 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

4 hrs ago | 914 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

4 hrs ago | 455 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

4 hrs ago | 610 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

4 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chinese exit Bindura

4 hrs ago | 438 Views

Falgold fails to publish FY results

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zifa engages creditors to clear debts

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa should apologise for army killings'

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

14 teachers released

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Birth certificate issuance for diasporans relaxed

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Great Zimbabwe records boom in tourists

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Malayitsha kills a cyclist

4 hrs ago | 358 Views

Fidelity cuts off the middleman

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

LP gas demand up 100%

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

66% of firms to pay 2018 bonuses

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Miss Zanu-PF Bulawayo wins party's national contest

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Bulawayo industry needs remodelling'

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Nyoni, Muduhwa reluctant to sign new Bosso contracts

4 hrs ago | 138 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days