Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa should apologise for army killings'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION political parties and civic groups have called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to publicly apologise to families of people killed and injured by the army and police during the August 1 post-election violence.

This followed the publication of findings of the commission of inquiry led by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, which laid the blame for the deaths and injuries on the soldiers and police who were deployed to quell the post-election protests. The report said the use of live bullets was 'unjustified and disproportionate' and challenged the Mnangagwa administration to be accountable by taking action against some wayward members of the army and the police.

MDC national executive member Jameson Timba, who was Nelson Chamisa's chief election agent in the July 30 poll, said Mnangagwa as the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Force and therefore responsible for deploying the soldiers, should apologise and ensure the culprits are brought to book.

"The commission of inquiry came and went, still those who killed six of our compatriots have not been identified; they walk scot free in their barracks. Even if the report is conclusive that they were killed by the army there is no apology. The 38-year-old culture of impunity continues unabated from one despotic era to another," Timba said.

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume dismissed the report in its entirety, saying it was just a public relations document to cleanse Zanu PF in the eyes of the international community.

"The MDC is a peaceful organisation which must be applauded for resisting unconstitutional means of redress despite years of suffering. Any attempt to blame the victims in the report is a clear ploy of equalisation," Mafume said.

The MDC wants stern measures taken against members of the army who shot and killed unarmed civilians, which part was missing from the final report, he said.

"As we have always predicted, the outcomes of the commission are clearly bound on whitewashing the killing of unarmed innocent civilians by soldiers and create a climate of impunity for such killings, while equating the victim with the perpetrator," Mafume said.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition also dismissed the report, saying it served nobody but Mnangagwa.

Lawyer Fadzayi Mahere also called on government to apologise and questioned the wisdom of promoting the shootings commander Anselem Namho Sanyatwe to the position of Major-General.

"Dear President, with all due respect because the army was implicated in the killings you are the Commander-in-Chief. Surely it behoves you to take responsibility and at least apologise for the moment of madness. Why did you also promote the commander involved if you regret this episode," she said on her Twitter handle.

Mnangagwa told journalists on Tuesday that his government was still studying the report and would soon move, guided by the recommendations of the report.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said the ruling party was not yet ready to comment on report.

"We have to sit down as a party, it would be unfair of me to comment on it," he said.

Meanwhile, Mbizo legislator Settlement Chikwinya (MDC Alliance) yesterday raised a point of privilege with Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda demanding that the Motlanthe commission report be debated in Parliament in terms of section 119 of the Constitution.

Chikwinya said some of the issues raised in the Motlanthe report required Parliament intervention.

"It is incumbent on this House to be, therefore, able to debate the Motlanthe report because there are issues that talk to the alignment of electoral laws which require the action of Parliament. It is incumbent on the Minister of Justice (Ziyambi Ziyambi) to bring that report for debate in this august House," he said.

Ziyambi did not object to Chikwinya's proposal.

"Indeed the report is in the public domain and it is within the rights of Parliament to discuss a matter which is in the public domain and therefore, I will consider it," Ziyambi said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

3 mins ago | 17 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

23 mins ago | 255 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

24 mins ago | 65 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

26 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

27 mins ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

28 mins ago | 156 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

30 mins ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

32 mins ago | 114 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

34 mins ago | 286 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

36 mins ago | 240 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

46 mins ago | 339 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

46 mins ago | 77 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

47 mins ago | 261 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

50 mins ago | 307 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

1 hr ago | 450 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

1 hr ago | 420 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

1 hr ago | 785 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

1 hr ago | 738 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

1 hr ago | 361 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

2 hrs ago | 807 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

2 hrs ago | 911 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

2 hrs ago | 541 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

3 hrs ago | 622 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

3 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

4 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

4 hrs ago | 923 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

4 hrs ago | 460 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

4 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chinese exit Bindura

4 hrs ago | 446 Views

Falgold fails to publish FY results

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zifa engages creditors to clear debts

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

14 teachers released

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mthuli Ncube accuse Chamisa's MPs of being dishonest

4 hrs ago | 838 Views

Birth certificate issuance for diasporans relaxed

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Great Zimbabwe records boom in tourists

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Malayitsha kills a cyclist

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Fidelity cuts off the middleman

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

LP gas demand up 100%

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

66% of firms to pay 2018 bonuses

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Miss Zanu-PF Bulawayo wins party's national contest

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Bulawayo industry needs remodelling'

5 hrs ago | 75 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days