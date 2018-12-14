Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zifa engages creditors to clear debts

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zifa will start engaging its creditors this week to come up with a payment plan as the new leadership led by Felton Kamambo begins efforts to turn around the fortunes of the association.

The association's audited financial report presented to its congress at the weekend showed that Zifa is saddled with an $8 million debt.

Kamambo, who unseated Philip Chiyangwa at the weekend election, yesterday said the soccer controlling body had already begun the process of meeting the creditors with a view to finding a solution to resolve the issue.

"We have already started the process of engaging the creditors. We owe them close to $9 million so we want to make a plan so that in eight months, we should start paying the creditors," Kamambo said.

The Zifa debt is one of the issues that had become a source of hostility among stakeholders of the game.

When Chiyangwa took over in 2015, he unsuccessfully attempted to evade paying creditors by rebranding Zifa to National Football Association (Nafaz).

He later promised to deal with the debt, but according to the audit report by Baker Tilly Chartered Accountants, for the year 2017, tabled at the elective congress on Sunday, the soccer controlling body has not been paying its creditors.

The liabilities of the association had, according to the report, actually increased from $5 944 656 in 2016 to $8 123 391 by December 31, 2017.

Kamambo's administration has, however, chosen to engage the creditors and expects to start paying the creditors in eight months' time.

Most of the creditors are the association's former workers.

According to the audit report, the biggest creditor is former president Cuthbert Dube, who is owed $1 million, while Conduit Holdings, a company linked to board member Philemon Machana, is owed $22 000.

The National Social Security Authority is owed $48 890.

Former Zifa chief executive Jonathan Mashingaidze is owed $116 744.

Zifa also owes its former lawyer Ralph Maganga $95 000, although the association alleges the figure is $30 000.

The matter is yet to be finalised.

Kamambo also said they were now relocating the offices from Chiyangwa's premises to the National Sports Stadium.

"We have, in the mean time, also resolved to have our offices at the National Sports Stadium. We feel it is strategic and, as a football association, it makes sense to have our offices there," he said.

Kamambo was elected the new Zifa president on Sunday after beating Chiyangwa to the post.

Former Southern Region chair Gift Banda deputises Kamambo after he defeated Omega Sibanda in the elections.

The other four board members elected are Machana, who retained his post in the executive, Sugar Chagonda, Brighton Malandule and Chamu Chiwanza.

They will be joined by Premier Soccer League boss Farai Jere and women football chairperson Barbra Chikosi.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

4 mins ago | 22 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

23 mins ago | 265 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

25 mins ago | 66 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

26 mins ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

28 mins ago | 154 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

29 mins ago | 160 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

31 mins ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

33 mins ago | 117 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

34 mins ago | 291 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

37 mins ago | 244 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

46 mins ago | 343 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

47 mins ago | 77 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

48 mins ago | 262 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

51 mins ago | 308 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

1 hr ago | 454 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

1 hr ago | 422 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

1 hr ago | 791 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

1 hr ago | 741 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

1 hr ago | 362 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

2 hrs ago | 810 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

2 hrs ago | 913 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

3 hrs ago | 623 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

3 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

4 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

4 hrs ago | 926 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

4 hrs ago | 460 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

4 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Chinese exit Bindura

4 hrs ago | 446 Views

Falgold fails to publish FY results

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

'Mnangagwa should apologise for army killings'

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

14 teachers released

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mthuli Ncube accuse Chamisa's MPs of being dishonest

4 hrs ago | 839 Views

Birth certificate issuance for diasporans relaxed

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Great Zimbabwe records boom in tourists

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Malayitsha kills a cyclist

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Fidelity cuts off the middleman

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

LP gas demand up 100%

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

66% of firms to pay 2018 bonuses

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Miss Zanu-PF Bulawayo wins party's national contest

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Bulawayo industry needs remodelling'

5 hrs ago | 75 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days