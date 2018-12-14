Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinese exit Bindura

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Chinese mining and exploration group ASA Resources Group says it is tying up a deal to sell-off its shareholding in Bindura Nickel Corporation (BNC), which will see it exit the Zimbabwean market.

ASA operates Freda Rebecca, the largest single gold mine in Zimbabwe and Trojan Nickel Mine through BNC, which is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE),
ASA gained control of BNC and its assets in 2015 after taking over the miner's holding company Mwana Africa and booting out its founder, Kalaa Mpinga.

In a cautionary statement to shareholders, BNC announced that it had reached a deal with a potential buyer.

"Asa Resource Group has entered into a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with a third party in relation to the 74,73% shareholding in BNC. The conditions of the SPA include various regulatory approvals and other conditions as expected with a transaction of this nature. The third party is a United Kingdom-based nickel company with complementary interests in Southern Africa," the notice reads.

"Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company's securities until a full announcement is made".

In January this year, South African Gold producer Pan African Resources (Panaf) announced that it was in exclusive negotiations with ASA Resource Group to acquire assets and liabilities in Zimbabwe.

Panaf, a mainly gold miner which is listed on the Johannesburg and London stock exchanges, has operations in South Africa.

The group also has operations in Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Africa and Angola.

ASA has been operating under judicial management since July last year after struggling to service its obligations.

Last year, the board reported that $4,3 million was missing from Freda Rebecca Mine, with an audit showing that the then executive chairman Yat Hoi Ning and finance director Yim Kwan had irregularly transferred money to two Hong Kong-registered companies.

Ning and Kwan were kicked out of the company. Chinese firm, Rich Pro Investments, which holds 4,16 % in ASA, offered to buy 47 % shares in the African miner for $40 million in September last year.

In the six months to September, BNC registered a 26% increase in profit after tax to $2,8 million, buoyed by firm mineral prices on the international market.

However, sales during the half year period were down 14% to 2 980 tonnes from 3 485 tonnes last year on the back of low production and logistical challenges in moving the product out of the country.

Cost of sales increased by 11% from $16,2 million last year, to $18 million in the period under review, mainly due to an increase in local costs. Production declined to 3 076 tonnes from 3 460 tonnes in 2017.

BNC has had to put its ambitious Smelter Restart Programme on hold because of the prevailing economic challenges.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

13 mins ago | 134 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

15 mins ago | 30 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

16 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

18 mins ago | 91 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

19 mins ago | 101 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

21 mins ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

23 mins ago | 78 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

24 mins ago | 221 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

27 mins ago | 181 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

36 mins ago | 292 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

37 mins ago | 72 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

38 mins ago | 232 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

41 mins ago | 268 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

55 mins ago | 396 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

60 mins ago | 389 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

1 hr ago | 716 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

1 hr ago | 689 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

1 hr ago | 758 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

2 hrs ago | 879 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

3 hrs ago | 615 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

3 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

3 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

4 hrs ago | 914 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

4 hrs ago | 453 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

4 hrs ago | 544 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

4 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Falgold fails to publish FY results

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zifa engages creditors to clear debts

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa should apologise for army killings'

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

14 teachers released

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mthuli Ncube accuse Chamisa's MPs of being dishonest

4 hrs ago | 829 Views

Birth certificate issuance for diasporans relaxed

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Great Zimbabwe records boom in tourists

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Malayitsha kills a cyclist

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

Fidelity cuts off the middleman

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

LP gas demand up 100%

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

66% of firms to pay 2018 bonuses

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Miss Zanu-PF Bulawayo wins party's national contest

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Bulawayo industry needs remodelling'

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Nyoni, Muduhwa reluctant to sign new Bosso contracts

4 hrs ago | 138 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days