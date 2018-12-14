Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has tasked Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga with resolving the ongoing impasse between the State and the striking junior doctors at public hospitals amid reports senior medical practitioners have joined the industrial action, running into its third week now.

In a briefing to journalists following Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Health minister Obadiah Moyo will now be reporting directly to Chiwenga on progress being made during negotiations with the striking doctors.

"Following presentations by the Minister of Health and Child Care of an update on the junior doctors' strike, Cabinet, while noting the ongoing efforts to resolve the matter, agreed that henceforth the engagement process will be under the guidance of Vice-President Chiwenga," Mutsvangwa said.

Asked if Chiwenga's presence in the negotiations was not meant to intimidate the junior doctors, given his public spat with nurses earlier this year, Mutsvangwa said the Vice-President was there to facilitate and ensure a speedy resolution of the crisis.

"The Vice-President is not going to directly negotiate with the junior doctors. The Minister of Health will continue with the discussions, but will give regular updates to the Vice-President," Mutsvangwa said.

In April this year, Chiwenga, in his capacity as head of the social services cluster, summarily fired some 16 000 striking nurses after they rejected a plea from government to return to their posts while negotiations for a salary adjustment continued.

This came after management at most major hospitals also joined the nurses' industrial action. Chiwenga, at the time, said the drastic measure was taken after nurses continued with their strike even as Treasury had disbursed $17 114 446 to cover the outstanding salary arrears for nurses.

"Accordingly, government has decided, in the interest of patients and of saving lives, to discharge all the striking nurses with immediate effect. Further, the government has now instructed the Health Services Board to speedily engage, as appropriate, all unemployed, but trained nurses in the country. It has also authorised the board to recall retired nursing staff into the service," Chiwenga said then.

Chiwenga argued, the strike had turned political at the time and government went on to officially fire some 6 000 nurses. However, government made an about turn a week later, withdrawing the dismissal letters and also employing more who had been languishing without jobs.

Then Health minister David Parirenyatwa claimed the nurses had capitulated and reapplied for their jobs, but labour leaders said none of those who had been "dismissed" had lost any of their benefits.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

3 mins ago | 16 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

22 mins ago | 245 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

24 mins ago | 64 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

25 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

27 mins ago | 141 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

28 mins ago | 150 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

30 mins ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

32 mins ago | 111 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

33 mins ago | 282 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

36 mins ago | 239 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

45 mins ago | 339 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

46 mins ago | 77 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

47 mins ago | 261 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

50 mins ago | 306 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

1 hr ago | 450 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

1 hr ago | 419 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

1 hr ago | 783 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

1 hr ago | 736 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

1 hr ago | 359 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

1 hr ago | 806 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

2 hrs ago | 908 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

2 hrs ago | 540 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

3 hrs ago | 621 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

3 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

4 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

4 hrs ago | 922 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

4 hrs ago | 460 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

4 hrs ago | 620 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chinese exit Bindura

4 hrs ago | 446 Views

Falgold fails to publish FY results

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zifa engages creditors to clear debts

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa should apologise for army killings'

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

14 teachers released

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mthuli Ncube accuse Chamisa's MPs of being dishonest

4 hrs ago | 838 Views

Birth certificate issuance for diasporans relaxed

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Great Zimbabwe records boom in tourists

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Malayitsha kills a cyclist

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Fidelity cuts off the middleman

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

LP gas demand up 100%

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

66% of firms to pay 2018 bonuses

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Miss Zanu-PF Bulawayo wins party's national contest

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Bulawayo industry needs remodelling'

5 hrs ago | 75 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days