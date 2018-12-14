Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean diplomats are going for months without being paid and now live in dilapidated houses as the cash-strapped government is failing to adequately fund the country's 46 consulates and embassies, Parliament has heard.

A report by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs, which was presented in the National Assembly on Tuesday, said Zimbabwe was now a laughing stock due to the despicable condition of the country's embassies, including the poverty that now submerges the country's diplomats.

"Zimbabwe's embassies do not own properties at diplomatic missions and the Foreign Affairs ministry depends on renting properties for ambassadors," the report, which was presented by Mberengwa South MP Alum Mpofu (Zanu PF), read.

"The committee has heard of the despicable state of disrepair at the country's chancelleries and embassies, and diplomats have had to leave their houses because of the state of disrepair and dilapidation."

The Foreign Affairs ministry bid for $21,432 million in next year's budget to go towards repairs of government properties abroad, but was allocated $12 million.

Mpofu said the parliamentary committee recommended that the country's embassies be reduced from 46 to 28.

"This must be done after an analysis is made to identify those embassies that should be closed," the committee said.

"To solve the continued accumulation of debt by embassies, Treasury should allocate money for the purchase and construction of properties for embassies, and priority should be given to those countries where rental costs are very high."

The committee also recommended that Treasury ensures that the Foreign Affairs ministry's nostro account is always adequately funded.

"The ministry should vigorously pursue re-engagement and put special focus on that Zimbabwe should re-join the Commonwealth and ensure the country's readmission by 2019," the committee recommended.

"Embassies and staff should get salaries on time in foreign currency, and the Industry ministry should finalise the diaspora policy. Embassies should be equipped to be able to process identity documents and other documents to our nationals."

It also recommended that efforts be made to clear all outstanding debts at diplomatic missions to avoid tarnishing the image of the country and to reduce the stress levels of diplomats.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

1 min ago | 5 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

20 mins ago | 223 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

22 mins ago | 57 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

24 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

25 mins ago | 131 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

26 mins ago | 142 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

28 mins ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

30 mins ago | 106 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

31 mins ago | 270 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

34 mins ago | 229 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

43 mins ago | 327 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

44 mins ago | 77 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

45 mins ago | 257 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

48 mins ago | 301 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

1 hr ago | 439 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

1 hr ago | 412 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

1 hr ago | 768 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

1 hr ago | 730 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

1 hr ago | 354 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

1 hr ago | 799 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

2 hrs ago | 900 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

3 hrs ago | 621 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

3 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

4 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

4 hrs ago | 920 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

4 hrs ago | 460 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

4 hrs ago | 550 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

4 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chinese exit Bindura

4 hrs ago | 444 Views

Falgold fails to publish FY results

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zifa engages creditors to clear debts

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa should apologise for army killings'

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

14 teachers released

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mthuli Ncube accuse Chamisa's MPs of being dishonest

4 hrs ago | 836 Views

Birth certificate issuance for diasporans relaxed

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Great Zimbabwe records boom in tourists

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Malayitsha kills a cyclist

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Fidelity cuts off the middleman

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

LP gas demand up 100%

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

66% of firms to pay 2018 bonuses

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Miss Zanu-PF Bulawayo wins party's national contest

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Bulawayo industry needs remodelling'

4 hrs ago | 75 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days