Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU PF councillor for Mberengwa ward 35 has been slapped with a $150 fine or an alternative three-month jail term for threatening to kill a local businessman.Kufazvinei Mzezewa (37) of Honyobwe in Mberengwa, appearing before Zvishavane resident magistrate Shepherd Mjanja, pleaded guilty to issuing death threats against Justin Maposa of Juktz Mining Compound Honyobwe, Mberengwa, owner of Juktz Mining Syndicate Company.Prosecutor Tinashe Maponde told the court that on June 30, 2016, Maposa saw a Pote borehole-drilling rig on his premises. He approached the crew who said Mzezewa had instructed that a borehole be sunk on his premises, but Maposa had ordered them to stop the drilling.The court heard that on July 14, 2016, Mzezewa hired three unknown male adults who went to Maposa's home and threatened his employees with a gun.On July 22, 2016, Maposa reported the matter to the Zanu PF district chairperson for Kushinga ward 35, Tenson Maidza, who met the convict and complainant the following day, and Mzezewa confessed to having hired some thugs to kill Maposa.