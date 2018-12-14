Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
FORMER Deputy Prime Minister and academic Arthur Mutambara is set to launch the second of his three-volume thought leadership series, The Path to Power, in his home province of Manicaland tomorrow.

The book was first launched in Harare and subsequently in Bulawayo. Another launch is set for Masvingo after the Mutare edition, which is set to be graced by academics from across the country.

Mutambara, who hails from Mutambara village in the mountainous Chimanimani district, said the provincial launch would be at Mutare Hall (formerly Queens Hall).

"l will be launching my book in Mutare this coming Friday and l have already launched the book in Bulawayo and Harare. After Mutare, my next stop will be Masvingo, and the book has been well received across the country," he said.

The second edition of the series traces Mutambara's thoughts on leadership and philosophical disposition spanning 35 years.

The Path to Power deals with the former politician's return to Africa from the United States and re-entry into Zimbabwean politics, which culminated in his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister.

The book discusses the build-up to the disputed 2008 elections and chaotic aftermath, and it also touches on former President Robert Mugabe's removal from power through a coup in November 2017.

In the book, Mutambara argues that the international goodwill that followed the coup was rapidly squandered, and while the July 30 harmonised elections created hope for the future, the hopes were dashed by the new leadership's failure to maximise opportunities for economic recovery.

Source - newsday

